5 things Manchester United need to do to beat Manchester City

Revenge will be on their minds as Manchester United travel to the Etihad to take on cross-city rivals Manchester City on Sunday.

Manchester City beat Manchester United in both their Premier League meetings last season. The Red Devils were navigating one of their worst slumps as they failed to measure up to Pep Guardiola's side last term.

However, they are on the road to recovery under Erik ten Hag and have already beaten the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal this season. They have also won three of their last four trips to the Etihad. As such, it would be foolish to dismiss United's chances on Sunday.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five things Manchester United need to do to beat Manchester City.

#5 Manchester United should match Manchester City's intensity from the get-go

After losing their first two games of the season to Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford, Manchester United weren’t given much of a chance heading into the game against Liverpool. However, they brought a great deal of intensity right from the start and took the game to Jurgen Klopp's side.

United's defenders let their opponents know that they were ready for the fight. It was a farcry from the United side that Liverpool dismantled twice in the 2021-22 season. They won the mental battle on the pitch and should do the same against Manchester City.

Ten Hag was fuming after the 4-0 loss against Brentford due to a lack of effort from his players. United players have not repeated that mistake since and have gone toe-to-toe against their opponents ever since. Ten Hag ought to reinforce with his players the importance of doing the same on Sunday.

#4 Press Manchester City high up the pitch

Manchester United produced a spectacular performance in March 2021 at the Etihad to win the game 2-0. United's former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer got the better of Guardiola more often than not and that win was a great example of the Norwegian outwitting his Manchester City counterpart.

United pressed high up the pitch and maintained a compact shape throughout. They did not afford City much space between the lines and cramped them for room. After the game, Guardiola lauded United's pressing. He said (via Football 365):

"It was a fantastic game. United make incredibly high pressing and they are so fast on the counter. We played good. Unfortunately we couldn't be clinical up front so we congratulate United."

#3 Don't play out from the back

Manchester United dug their own grave in the first two games of the season, trying to play out from the back. It was rather obvious that Ten Hag initially thought that he could employ an expansive style of play at United. However, he realized quite quickly that United don't have the personnel to do it effectively.

Manchester United have not tried to play out from the back much in any of their performances since. David de Gea's short passing is suspect and he seems to have been asked to clear the ball when there is pressure on him now.

This has proved to be an effective tactic as United have stopped inviting trouble with their lack of prowess at playing out from the back. Losing possession high up the pitch against a side like Manchester City that's packed to the brim with technically proficient players would be suicidal.

#2 Double down on the pacy counter attacks

Manchester United can stitch together good passing moves as evidenced by their first goal in their 3-1 win over Arsenal. But they were deadly with their counter attacks and blew the Gunners away with two of those to put the result beyond doubt in the second half.

United did the same against Liverpool as well. They have some extremely pacy attackers. Unfortunately, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial are doubts for this game. But they will still have the likes of Antony and, Jadon Sancho Anthony Elanga to rely on to break effectively and quickly.

United should let City keep the ball and hit them on the counter as that's the strategy that's worked so well for them against the Blues in recent times.

#1 Play a midfield trio of Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay

Kevin De Bruyne has been in prime playmaking form for Manchester City in the new season. The Belgium international has provided six assists and scored a goal in seven Premier League appearances so far this season. He seems to be relishing the opportunity to play behind an elite striker like Erling Haaland.

For this very reason, United should contain De Bruyne from the get-go. They cannot afford to offer him space to operate and work his magic. To this effect, Ten Hag should deploy a central midfield combination of Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay.

McTominay has been in excellent form while Eriksen has worked extremely hard and has also been quite creative in recent weeks. Casemiro has taken his time to settle down but could be upto speed by now.

With Rashford and Martial out, Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start against City. However, if Ronaldo is brought in, United's pressing plans will go for a toss. His pace has waned drastically in recent seasons as well and is not a great fit to lead United's counter attacks right now.

So Ten Hag ought to deploy Bruno Fernandes as a false nine and use runners like Antony and Sancho on either side of him. This means that the Manchester United will be defensively sound and won't be devoid of creativity as both Eriksen and Fernandes will feature.

