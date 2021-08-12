Manchester United have enjoyed a sudden resurgence in form and confidence under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Supporters and management alike were pleasantly surprised by the last two seasons where they have finished third and second respectively in a league dominated by Liverpool and Manchester City.

After the torrid time under Jose Mourinho, Solskjaer has been a breath of fresh air, returning the team's playing style to the Manchester United of old, with results to match the attitude.

After having a successful transfer window this summer, many feel Manchester United are within reach of competing for their first Premier League title since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure. Here are 5 things Manchester United need to do to win the Premier League title again.

#5 Improve their home form

Last season Manchester United became only the fourth team to go an entire Premier League season unbeaten away from home. Their home form, however, let them down. Manchester United have become increasingly inconsistent at Old Trafford during Solskjaer's reign. They picked up just 31 points from 19 games at home last season.

A constant theme last season was Manchester going a goal or two down at the Theater of Dreams only to pressurize themselves into making a comeback. Old Trafford looks a far cry from the fortress it was under Sir Alex Ferguson. A number of clubs are confident of grabbing a point or all three when they travel to Manchester.

With the restrictions imposed by the devastating COVID-19 pandemic now lifted, Solskjaer will be hoping that Manchester United's loyal fanbase will show their vocal strength against traveling teams and make them a formidable team.

#4 Convince Paul Pogba to stay

Paul Pogba is a complex and often controversial figure at Manchester United. The former United Academy protégé famously left for greener pastures. He shone for Juventus before returning for a world record free of £89 million in 2016.

Pogba, the character, has provided colorful moments, hairstyles and celebrations over the last five years. He was even involved in a fallout with Jose Mourinho, resulting in his agent Mino Raiola threatening to lure his star client away from Manchester United.

Pogba, the player, however, is markedly talented and vital to Manchester United. A powerhouse and skilled dribbler, astute in working his way out of tight spaces, Pogba's brilliance often goes unnoticed in the age of stats and figures.

Solskjaer has, at times, struggled to fit Pogba into the team. The Frenchman has shifted between playing as an attacking midfielder, a holding midfielder and even as a right midfielder.

Pogba's role against teams who maintain higher levels of possession is indispensable almost with his long-range passing. Manchester United should do their best to shut down the advances from clubs trying to sign the Frenchman.

