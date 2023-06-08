5 things you need to know about Lionel Messi's latest challenge at Inter Miami

Lionel Messi has confirmed that MLS side Inter Miami is his next destination. Messi left Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent at the end of the 2022-23 season and was linked with a return to Barcelona.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano BREAKING — Lionel Messi: “I’m gonna join Inter Miami. The decision is 100% confirmed”. BREAKING — Lionel Messi: “I’m gonna join Inter Miami. The decision is 100% confirmed”. 🚨 BREAKING — Lionel Messi: “I’m gonna join Inter Miami. The decision is 100% confirmed”. https://t.co/rm5R4TGFSM

However, the legendary Argentinian's former employers weren't able to draw up a deal to bring him back and it looks like Messi's time in European football is over.

But Messi will have no shortage of challenges at Inter Miami. He will need to do quite a lot of heavy lifting at Inter Miami the way things are looking.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five things you need to know about Messi's latest challenge at Inter Miami.

#5 Inter Miami are currently bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference

Paris Saint-Germain v Clermont Foot - Ligue 1 Uber Eats

The MLS is divided into the Eastern and the Western Conferences. There are 15 teams in the Eastern Conference and there are 14 in the West. The top nine sides from each conference will qualify for the playoffs.

As things stand, Inter Miami are a long way away from making it to the postseason. They are currently languishing at the bottom of the Eastern Conference table with 15 points from 16 matches.

As such, the next 12 matches are important and whenever Messi joins, he will have to make a massive effort in order to even take them to a playoff spot.

#4 Inter Miami recently sacked Phil Neville after a poor start

FC Cincinnati v Inter Miami CF

Phil Neville, who had led Inter Miami to the 2022 MLS Cup play-offs was recently sacked from the manager's position. Under Neville's tutelage, the team suffered 10 losses in the first 15 matches of the 2023 MLS season.

Inter Miami co-owner and Neville's former teammate at Manchester United David Beckham paid tribute to the manager in a club statement which read (via Sky Sports):

"Phil has made a real contribution to the culture of our club with his qualities as a leader and knowledge as a coach.

"Sometimes in this game we have to make the toughest decisions and sadly we feel the time is right to make a change. I want to personally thank Phil for his hard work, his passion for our club and for his integrity as a person."

#3 Club with fifth-lowest average attendance in MLS this season

Lionel Messi To Sign With InterMiami

Inter Miami have the fifth-lowest average attendance in the MLS this season. They have recorded an average turn-out of 16,687 so far this term. That's one of the things that Inter Miami will hope Messi's arrival can help them improve.

Messi is almost certain to be a huge pull and fans all across the country are expected to flock to watch the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner in action.

#2 Inter Miami have the smallest stadium in the MLS

Lionel Messi To Sign With InterMiami

In terms of capacity, Inter Miami have the smallest stadium in the MLS. The DRV PNK Park, which is currently their home ground, can only seat 18,000 people. That is awfully low in comparison to Messi's former club Barcelona's home ground, the Spotify Camp Nou, which can accommodate 100,000 people.

But Miami have announced that they are planning to build and relocate to a new stadium by the beginning of the 2025 MLS season. With Messi's arrival, they will absolutely need to expand their stadium because there is going to be a hike in the number of people who will want to attend their home games.

#1 Lionel Messi to play alongside former MLS MVP Josef Martinez

Inter Miami's Josef Martinez

If you're wondering whether or not Messi will have quality teammates to play alongside, you'll need to look no further than Josef Martinez. The 30-year-old was Inter Miami's marquee summer signing.

He is a former MLS MVP and has made it to the MLS Best XI thrice in his career. He also won the MLS Golden Boot in 2018. However, Martinez has not fared that well this term and has only scored three goals and provided one assist in 14 league appearances.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes