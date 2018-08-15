Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Things that can ensure Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool a title win this season

Priyank Mithani
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.83K   //    15 Aug 2018, 21:38 IST

Liverpool FC v West Ham United - Premier League
Liverpool FC v West Ham United - Premier League

Jurgen Klopp has had some valuable additions to his side in this summer transfer window and it has to be said that the squad they have is capable of doing massive things if guided the right way.

Liverpool did look strong last season while going forward, but they lacked the balance needed to go all the way. This season, with all the summer signings and injured players coming back, Liverpool have a redefined look about themselves.

Their 4-0 victory against West Ham United in their opening match of the 2018-19 season has given a strong message for the title contenders. Liverpool have the potential and the players to go all the way this season. Here's how they can make a successful bid to their title challenge.

#5 Alisson’s performance

Liverpool FC v West Ham United - Premier League
Alisson will play an important role for Liverpool this season

Alisson Becker was signed this summer from Roma for a whooping £65 million to make him the most expensive goalkeeper, till Chelsea broke that record and signed Arizzabalaga Kepa from Athletic Bilbao in this transfer window.

Alisson was very impressive last season with the Italian club Roma, giving strong performances both in the Serie A and the UEFA Champions League. It is those performances that helped him become Brazil’s #1 at the 2018 World Cup and start ahead of Ederson.

Jurgen Klopp faced a lot of struggle last season as silly goals were leaked, many courtesy mistakes by both Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius. Both the goalkeepers struggled with form and consistency and it can be said that had they done better, Liverpool might have challenged more strongly last season.

Nevertheless, the Merseyside club have Alisson Becker now and the Brazilian with the reputation he has, can help Liverpool secure wins and gain important points this season.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester City Mohamed Salah Alisson Becker Jurgen Klopp Football Top 5/Top 10
Priyank Mithani
CONTRIBUTOR
Avid Manchester United fan. It has been all downhill ever since Sir Alex left.
Can Liverpool close the gap on Manchester City this season?
