5 Things that can ensure Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool a title win this season

Priyank Mithani FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.83K // 15 Aug 2018, 21:38 IST

Liverpool FC v West Ham United - Premier League

Jurgen Klopp has had some valuable additions to his side in this summer transfer window and it has to be said that the squad they have is capable of doing massive things if guided the right way.

Liverpool did look strong last season while going forward, but they lacked the balance needed to go all the way. This season, with all the summer signings and injured players coming back, Liverpool have a redefined look about themselves.

Their 4-0 victory against West Ham United in their opening match of the 2018-19 season has given a strong message for the title contenders. Liverpool have the potential and the players to go all the way this season. Here's how they can make a successful bid to their title challenge.

#5 Alisson’s performance

Alisson will play an important role for Liverpool this season

Alisson Becker was signed this summer from Roma for a whooping £65 million to make him the most expensive goalkeeper, till Chelsea broke that record and signed Arizzabalaga Kepa from Athletic Bilbao in this transfer window.

Alisson was very impressive last season with the Italian club Roma, giving strong performances both in the Serie A and the UEFA Champions League. It is those performances that helped him become Brazil’s #1 at the 2018 World Cup and start ahead of Ederson.

Jurgen Klopp faced a lot of struggle last season as silly goals were leaked, many courtesy mistakes by both Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius. Both the goalkeepers struggled with form and consistency and it can be said that had they done better, Liverpool might have challenged more strongly last season.

Nevertheless, the Merseyside club have Alisson Becker now and the Brazilian with the reputation he has, can help Liverpool secure wins and gain important points this season.

