5 things that will aid Cristiano Ronaldo's success at Juventus

The beautiful relationship between Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid came to an end this summer, with the Portuguese superstar departing the Santiago Bernabeu and completing a famous £88 million deal to join Italian Champions, Juventus in the Seria A.

As we all know that Ronaldo never tires of challenges, his decision to join the Old Ladies was purely an ambitious one. After dominating both the English Premier League and the La Liga, the attacker is on a mission to conquer the Italian League as well.

While the Seria A offers a totally different challenge, there is no doubt that the Portuguese will eventually make his mark at the Allianz Stadium. With his incredible abilities, work-rate and determination, Ronaldo could end up writing a new chapter in the history of the club.

Therefore, let us quickly take a look at 5 things that will help him establish himself in order to achieve success in the Italian top division:

#5 The Old Ladies' dominance of the Seria A

The Bianconeri have dominated the division for the past 7 years

Fortunately, Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Juventus at the appropriate time and this will assist him in his bid to make name for himself at the club. Despite a tough challenge from Napoli for the Scudetto during the previous campaign, there is no doubt that the Seria A remains a one-horse race at the moment.

The Old Ladies have dominated the Italian league for the last 7 years, claiming 7 successive league titles, 4 Coppa Italia and 6 Supercoppa Italiano trophies. As it stands, it doesn't look like they will lose their dominance in the Italian top flight anytime soon as they still look a lot stronger than all of their domestic rivals.

With both the Scudetto and the Copa Italia looking almost guaranteed, Cristiano Ronaldo might only need a UEFA Champions League triumph with the Old Ladies in order to conquer the World and secure his incredible legacy at the Allianz Stadium.

