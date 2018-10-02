5 things to look out for on Matchday 2 of the Champions League

UCL Matchday Two promises the usual drama and excitement

Matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) comes up this week. As usual, there will be a lot of sub-plots already as the season revolves around Europe.

Old Trafford has become an uncomfortable place to be. Jose Mourinho’s third-season syndrome is in full flow and it is providing compelling drama for the rest of the league. Defending UCL champions Real Madrid have been uninspiring in recent games; same goes for El Clasico rivals FC Barcelona.

In the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich’s invincible aura is being tested. On the other hand, Lucien Favre’s Borussia Dortmund is coming along nicely.

Matchday One had its fair share of drama. Lyon shocked Manchester City at home. Serbian side Crvena Zvezda held Napoli to a goalless draw. There were winning returns for old favourites AFC Ajax and Inter Milan, not so for Valencia.

Matchday Two promises more of the same, here are 5 things to look forward to:

#5 Manchester City condemned to win against plucky Hoffenheim

Guardiola will be well aware of the need for victory

The UCL is a competition that Manchester City struggles with. Despite winning three Premier League titles in the last decade, the team has only made the UCL semifinals once in the same period. After the shock home loss to Olympique Lyon at the Etihad, Pep Guardiola knows the team is condemned to beat Hoffenheim in Germany.

The Cityzens have a doubleheader against Shakhtar Donetsk coming up. Therefore, they know that its win or burst time. The full attacking arsenal of the City team is expected to feature. Their hosts have been charitable in defence this season so a high scoring affair is expected.

Julian Nagelsmann’s Achtzehn99 (1899) is expected to test Guardiola’s men. They threw away a lead in the dying minutes of Matchday One away against Shakhtar. Well aware of the English champions’ verve and need for the points, Adam Szalai and co. will not roll over for the men from Manchester.

