5 things to look forward to in the new La Liga season

The 2018/19 La Liga season promises to be lit

After the short end-of-season break and the exertions of the World Cup, a new La Liga season is almost upon us.

While La Furia Roja may have floundered at Russia 2018, Spanish clubs are flourishing (in sporting terms).

The Madrid giants: Atletico and Real are the current holders of Europe’s top club trophies: The UEFA Europa League and the UEFA Champions League. The El Derbi madrileño (Madrid Derby) will be played on the European stage for the umpteenth time in recent years when both teams clash in the UEFA Super Cup in August.

A lot has happened with respect to La Liga since the last ball in the 2017/2018 season was kicked. Cristiano Ronaldo has left the league for pastures anew in Italy. There are also heightened expectations for certain clubs and a lot to look forward to.

Here is a look at 5 things that fans can expect when the world’s best league kicks off on August 19th:

#5 It does not look good for the newly promoted teams

Rayo and the other new boys are expected to struggle

Last season, La Liga said goodbye to the horribly mismanaged Malaga side as well as Deportivo La Coruna and UD Las Palmas.

In their stead, Rayo Vallecano, Real Valladolid and SD Huesca (a team which will be making its La Liga debut) gained promotion from Liga 123.

The new boys have been strengthening as much as they can with Huesca bringing in as many as 10 players (all on loan or free).

Madrid-based Rayo will be returning to Spain’s premier division after 2 years out. Los Franjirrojos (The Red Sashes) won Liga 123 at a canter but will find it hard going in the top flight. A lot will depend on whether they can get another loan deal for Raul de Tomas from Real Madrid. The 23-year-old’s 24 goals were a big part of their promotion story last season.

Real Valladolid is yet to make a single signing loan or otherwise. A swift return is expected for Blanquivioletas/Albivioletas (White and Violets) who only managed to get to La Liga via the playoffs.

SD Huesca appointed former Argentine international Leo Franco as manager following the decision of former manager Rubi to move to Espanyol. With a non-existent budget and the smallest stadium in La Liga (the Estadio El Alcoraz sits just 7,500); it would take a miracle for the team to escape relegation.

