5 things we have learned about Manchester City this season

Rohit George FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

Manchester City v Watford - FA Cup Final

Manchester City have been playing at a whole different level as compared to all the other teams in the Premier League for the last two years. Despite an incredibly valiant effort from Liverpool, Pep Guardiola and his team managed to retain the title on the last day of the season in one of the most thrilling title races there has ever been.

With a 6-0 thumping of Watford in the FA Cup final, City completed a domestic treble on Saturday. Though this would have been a phenomenal achievement for any other team, it certainly is not the case for Guardiola and his men. Since the Citizens are on a mission to conquer Europe, any season without the Champions League title can be seen as less than satisfactory.

In fact, just when they seemed set to end their European hoodoo this season, Tottenham Hotspur produced an iconic performance in the UEFA Champions League to end City’s dream. And anyone who has seen Guardiola’s tenacity and work ethic will know that he is eagerly awaiting the start of next season so that he can put this season’s demons to rest.

City’s elimination at the semi-final stage of this season’s Champions League could also mean that one can expect them to dive into the transfer market once again this summer in an attempt to bolster their squad. On the other hand, one can also expect a few players to leave the club in the summer in search of playing time more than anything else. In fact, such is the strength of City’s squad that all the players sitting on City’s bench can walk into the starting lineups of most other teams in the League.

However, even without Champions League glory, City has had an incredible 2018-19 campaign as they became the first team ever to win the League Cup, the Premier League and the FA Cup in the same season. Here are five things we have learned about Manchester City over the course of the season:

