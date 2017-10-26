5 things we have learnt about Jose Mourinho over the years

Jose Mourinho is a controversial yet highly successful coach. Here is what we've learned about him from his career to date...

by edwardyapsports Top 5 / Top 10 26 Oct 2017, 23:30 IST

Ajax v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Final

Jose Mourinho first steps as a head coach came back at the start of the millennium at Benfica, and he has since forged a highly successful career that has seen him coach powerhouse clubs in four different countries and accumulate an impressive haul of trophies.

The current Manchester United coach has been in the spotlight for 17 years, in which time aspects of his approach and personality have become widely known.

Here are five things we have learnt about Jose Mourinho over the years.

#5 He sure knows how to win trophies

Champions League Final - AS Monaco v FC Porto

Whatever accusations, legitimate or not, can be made about Mourinho’s behaviour and approach to the game, there can be no arguing with his record of winning trophies.

Two Champions League triumphs, two UEFA Cup/Europa League trophies and eight league titles across four different countries are the highlights of a 17-year career that has yielded 20 major trophies.

It could be argued that he has consistently manage clubs in advantageous positions, whether due to financial or institutional clout, but amongst currently active coaches, only Pep Guardiola (15 trophies in 10 years) offers a genuine challenge to that haul.

Even in what was generally an average campaign for Manchester United in the league last season, he still delivered two trophies: the EFL Cup and the Europa League.