5 things we have learnt about Liverpool so far this season

Liverpool have brought Jose Mourinho and the rest of the Premier League to their knees with their performances this season.

Roberto Firmino’s goal sealed a 1-0 win for Liverpool over Tottenham Hotspur in what was supposed to be a potentially tricky encounter for the Reds at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday. The result also gave Liverpool their best start to a league season and extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to a massive 14 points with a game in hand.

At this point in the season, every Liverpool game seems like one more step towards their holy grail, a first title in the Premier League era. However, if they do go on to squander what seems to be an unassailable lead from this point on, it will go down as one the biggest slip-ups in the history of the game itself.

More devastatingly for Liverpool, it would also bring back the horrible memories of the last time they let the title slip from their grasp, following Steven Gerrard’s infamous slip against Chelsea in 2014 which allowed Manchester City to take home the Premier League crown. More importantly, Liverpool might never get a better opportunity to exorcise the demons of their past. Assuming that they do go on to win the league, it may also lay the foundations for the return of their glory days in English football, which has eluded them for the last three decades. Whichever way things play out from now until the end of the season, Liverpool’s campaign will certainly go down in history for one reason or the other, but only time will tell whether it will be remembered for good or for bad.

Here are five things we’ve learnt about Liverpool based on their stellar performances so far:

#5 Virgil van Dijk and Alisson are worth every penny that Liverpool paid for them

Van Dijk and Alisson are possibly the best central defender and goalkeeper in the world at the moment.

The Dutchman and the Brazilian have both proven their worth on a consistent basis and have been a large part of the reason why the Reds have the best defensive record in the Premier League so far this season.

Moreover, the duo have both gone on to stake their claim for the best defender and goalkeeper in the world respectively, with Van Dijk also notching up three goals so far. Truth be told, one could very well claim that Van Dijk and Alisson have already repaid the club with their performances so far, but the most satisfying part for Liverpool fans should be that both these players have their best years ahead of them and they will most certainly spend a large part of their respective heydays at Anfield.

On the other hand, this prospect is certain to send shivers down the spine of Liverpool’s opponents in the years to come. As Sir Alex Ferguson once famously said, ‘Attack wins you games, but defence wins you titles’. With Alisson and Van Dijk in their ranks, Liverpool not only looks set to get their hands on that elusive Premier League crown this year but they also look ready to dominate world football in the years to come.

