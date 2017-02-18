UEFA Champions League 2016/17: 5 things we learned from Arsenal’s hammering in Munich

The Gunners look set to exit the Champions League before the quarter-finals for a seventh consecutive season.

by ben.winfield8 Top 5 / Top 10 18 Feb 2017, 10:53 IST

Wenger has been at Arsenal for over 20 years

Wednesday night was another disastrous European evening for Arsenal. The Gunners look set to exit the Champions League before the quarter-finals for a seventh consecutive season after a poor display saw them lose 5-1 to Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.

After Arjen Robben gave Bayern the lead with a magnificent strike, Arsenal responded with Alexis Sanchez pouncing after his penalty was saved by Manuel Neuer. The German side however took over after half-time, with Robert Lewandowski’s header quickly followed by two strikes from Thiago Alcantara, before Thomas Muller effectively finished the tie as a contest late on.

Here are five things that we learned from the game in Germany.

#1 Arsene Wenger’s time in charge of the club is coming to an end

Arsene Wenger will undoubtedly go down as one of the Premier League’s greatest managers. In 20 years at Arsenal, the Gunners have finished in the top four 20 times, won the title thrice times, going unbeaten in the 2003/04 season, and won the FA Cup six times.

However it is coming to a point where Wenger is no longer moving Arsenal forward. They look set to go a 13th consecutive season without a Premier League title, and it will be another season where they fail to mount a serious challenge in Europe’s elite club competition. The Frenchman’s team selection and tactics were widely questioned after the game in Munich, where his side were totally outplayed in the second half.

Wenger has been a huge asset for the both the club and the Premier League, but it may be time for him to step aside and give someone else a chance to take Arsenal forward.