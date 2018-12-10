5 Things we learnt as Liverpool dominate Bournemouth to go top of the league

AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool FC - Premier League

As we continue to progress through the hectic festive period, Klopp's Liverpool faced a long trip to the south coast to face Eddie Howe's Bournemouth in the early kick off on Saturday. Bournemouth ended their 4 game losing streak with a lucky 2-1 win over Huddersfield and Liverpool continued their unbeaten run with a 3-1 comeback win over Burnley last time out. Liverpool dominated the game at the Vitality and ran out 4-0 winners. Here's 5 things we learnt from Liverpool's emphatic victory.

5# James Milner can play anywhere and will continue to do so

AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Milner played out of his usual position on Saturday, being deployed as a right back. This was due to Gomez getting injured in the win v Burnley and Klopp wanting to rest Arnold for the critical Champions League game on Tuesday night v Napoli.

He was rather comfortable in this position and looked as though he had played it for years. The 32 year old wasn't faced with playing in the position and wasn't really troubled by Junior Stanislas on the wing. Milner has played as a full back before under Klopp but on the opposite flank. This was before the signing of current left back Andy Robertson.

Being able to play in every position isn't usually regarded as a good thing as players would normally want to occupy one position rather than be a utility player. Milner isn't exactly a utility player in Klopp's side as he predominantly plays as a central midfielder, but when he is called upon to play another position the Yorkshireman makes the position his own and looks a natural wherever he plays.

This emphatic victory against Bournemouth was Milner's 500th appearance in the Premier League. This meant he became the 13th player ever since the league started to achieve this milestone. Mo Salah gave up his man of the match award to give it to Milner as a celebration for his long and succesful career.

