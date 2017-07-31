5 things we learnt from Arsenal's pre-season tour

Arsenal have stagnated under Arsene Wenger and require a massive overhaul

Arsenal just ended their pre-season with a 2-1 loss at the hands of Sevilla in the Emirates Cup, which they won despite losing the game as they had scored more goals that the La Liga outfit - who were tied on 9 points with the hosts.

It was a pre-season tour of mixed emotions, with the Gunners recording a penalty shootout win over Bayern Munich, while being annihilated by Premier League champions, Chelsea.

Arsene Wenger's side played 6 games in total during their pre-season tour, winning 4 out of these, while losing the other 2. Many believe that not much should be read into the pre-season performance of a team but it surely gives some early indications of what lies ahead.

#5 Fans unrest still bubbling under the surface

The club record signing of Alexandre Lacazette may have helped in subduing the massive protests by a section of fans towards the end of last season but the signing has, so far, proved to be just papering over the cracks by the Gunners.

Arsenal have stagnated under Arsene Wenger and require a massive overhaul if they ever wanted to challenge for top honours once again. The club have made some changes, the appointment of fan favourite Jens Lehmann in the backroom is one of those but it is visible for all to see that the North London outfit are far from ready to be challenging for top honours next season.

Such is the volatile relationship between the fans and the club, that a meltdown and subsequently protests are not more than an opening day defeat away. With Arsenal winning the FA Cup, the opening day fixture happens to be against Chelsea in the FA Community Shield.