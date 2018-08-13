5 things we learnt from Manchester City's win against Arsenal

Azaan Nazer FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.48K // 13 Aug 2018, 11:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Arsenal hosted Manchester City at the Emirates in both teams' first fixture of the English Premier League 2018-19. Manchester City entered the match as favorites and they didn't disappoint.

Two goals, one from Raheem Sterling and another from Bernando Silva, wrapped things up at the Emirates for City. Arsenal never looked like they were going to win and were truly outclassed.

Here are the 5 things we learnt from Manchester City's win against Arsenal

#1 Manchester City are still the team to beat in the Premier League

Manchester City dominated Arsenal from start to finish and the final score doesn't tell you the full story. City should have scored much more in the second half. The defense was rock solid and the Arsenal forwards barely got a chance to threaten.

Sterling ran rings around Bellerin, and Fernandinho ran things well in midfield. Pep Guardiola has done wonders to the squad and they look set to march on to another title.

#2 Arsenal's midfield was in shambles

Xhaka was dismal, off pace and sloppy. He hardly contributed offensively or defensively. Torreira came on and made an instant impact and he needs to start the next match. Mesut Ozil went missing, which is hardly surprising anymore.

Aaron Ramsey played an advanced role and lead the high press but couldn't get into the game. The high press also seems uncoordinated as some players press, while the others don't, which creates gaps. These gaps were exploited well by City.

1 / 4 NEXT