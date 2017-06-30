5 things that would have happened if Louis van Gaal was still at Manchester United

Louis van Gaal left Manchester United a year ago, here's what would have happened if he was still here.

by Mathaeus Abuwa Top 5 / Top 10 30 Jun 2017, 13:04 IST

Fast forward 12 months and United are still playing dull football

Louis van Gaal was sacked on the 23rd of May 2016, a day after winning United’s 12th FA Cup. The news came as a surprise but shocked nobody. Many felt that the Dutchman’s passive style of play was not suited to the fabric of Manchester United.

Fast forward 12 months and United are playing dull football whilst finishing 6th in the Premier League under an unlikeable manager.

As fortunes haven’t picked up like first expected, we are left to wonder what life would be under the reins of Louis van Gaal. It’s fair to say that the Dutchman and Jose Mourinho are polar opposites in the way they approach football.

Here are 5 things that would have happened if Louis Van Gaal was still at Manchester United.

#5 Memphis Depay wouldn’t have been sold

Depay has created 31 chances in 17 games for Lyon

Halfway through last season, Jose Mourinho made the decision to sell resident troublemaker Memphis Depay to Olympique Lyon. Such an absurdity wouldn’t have happened under LVG as the Dutchman was keen on making his fellow countryman a star.

Yes, Van Gaal dropped Depay at times but that was part of the tough love process, Mourinho didn’t even select him for matchday squads. Now the Dutchman has contributed to 12 goals in 12 games in Ligue 1.

These numbers clearly prove the 23-year old has talent and it’s obvious that Van Gaal would have nurtured that productivity out of him at Manchester United.