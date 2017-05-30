5 things you didn't know about Barcelona's new manager Ernesto Valverde

Valverde has replaced Luis Enrique at Camp Nou

@falsewinger by Sripad Top 5 / Top 10 30 May 2017, 18:11 IST

Barcelona have appointed Ernesto Valverde as their new head coach on a two-year contract. He is set to replace Luis Enrique at Camp Nou.

Enrique might have won just 1 trophy in his last season, but overall, he managed to add 9 trophies to the Barcelona trophy cabinet. His reign will go down as one of the best in the club's history despite it lasting just 3 years.

Valverde was a free agent after his contract at Atletic Bilbao expired. He might not be a big name in the world of football, but what he's achieved at the club he has managed is commendable. He will be presented as Barca head coach at a media conference on Thursday.

Here are 5 things you did not know about the new Barcelona manager:

#5 Uses technology in training

Unlike most managers right now, Valverde does not use technology only to do homework. He uses it during the training sessions too and makes it fun.

“There’s variety in his system, his methods. He knows how to train: he makes it fun, a lot of the ball, technical work. He’s not repetitive, and players love it – every day is different. He’s not overly obsessed with tiny tactical details, not least because [of] the ideas, the philosophy, is so ingrained at both Athletic and Barcelona,” said former Athletic midfielder, Javi González.

Barcelona president, Joseph Bartomeu also acknowledged this during the announcement. "He is a hard worker, and he is a fan of using technology in training and in managing matches." said the president.