5 things you might not know about latest Liverpool signing Fabinho

Liverpool FC surprised its fans by announcing the signing of Monaco player Fabinho. Here are five unknown facts about the Brazilian.

After Saturday's Champions League final disappointment, Liverpool Football Club decided to boost the morale of their fans by announcing the signing of AS Monaco midfielder Fabinho. The Brazilian player is said to have cost the Merseysiders around £39 million plus add-ons.

With Emre Can expected to leave the Champions League runners-up on a free transfer this summer, Fabinho is a welcome signing as the former Rio Ave player will really bolster Jurgen Klopp's side. Another great advantage with this signing is that the German manager will be able to work with his latest player throughout the pre-season as Fabinho did not make Tite's Brazilian squad that will travel to Russia for the World Cup.

Naby Keita, who agreed to join the Reds on a pre-contract last summer, will also be available during pre-season, enabling Klopp to freely work with his two new midfielders.

If rumours are to be believed, Liverpool are in the market to sign another midfielder in the name of French international Nabil Fekir and if the deal does go through we will be seeing a new look Liverpool midfield next season.Here are five things you might not know about the latest addition to Liverpool's squad.

#5 Reportedly rejected Manchester United and Atletico Madrid to join Liverpool

The 24-year-old had been heavily linked with Liverpool's Premier League rivals Manchester United since last season. When his Monaco teammates Bernardo Silva and Tiemoue Bakayoko made their moves to England, Fabinho was expected to join the Red Devils.

Since the start of the summer transfer window, there had also been reports that strongly linked the now Liverpool player to La Liga's side Atletico Madrid. A £30 million bid was even said to be placed by Los Rojiblancos according to French media outlet Le 10 Sport.

Manchester City, Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Inter Milan are few other clubs to be linked with Fabinho. In an interview earlier this year, the player himself confirmed that there was genuine interest from some of the clubs and 'was close to one of them' before Monaco blocked the move.