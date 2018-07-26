5 things you probably didn't know about Alphonso Davies

Davies is set to join Bayern Munich next year

Bayern Munich have completed the signing of 17-year-old Alphonso Davies from Vancouver Whitecaps for a reported fee in the region of $13m (£9.84m) - the record sum paid for a player in the history of the Major League Soccer since its inception. The teenage sensation from Canada has been sending shock waves across the continent for some time now and it is understood that the initial fee paid by the Bundesliga champions could rise up to $22m (£16.66m) subject to a number of clauses.

The flashy winger will be joining the Bavarians in January 2019, shortly after the end of the MLS season, and is expected to continue developing under Bayern's youth ranks before he can stake a claim for the upper echelons of European football.

"As a kid, I always dreamed of a moment like this," said Davies, who signed a five-year deal with the German club. "Now that the dream has come true, the work continues as always."

The signing came as a bit of a shock to the average football fan but further research points to the fact that the teenager from Canada is a special talent waiting to become The Great White North's brightest prospect as they prepare to co-host the World Cup in 2026.

On that note, let's take a closer look at five things you might not know about this high-profile export from the MLS:

#1 The foremost millennial

Davies became the first millennial to feature in the MLS

Alphonso Davies' journey to the top has been rapid and he has swiftly progressed through various ranks to make a name for himself at the biggest stage of them all. Following spells at local clubs Edmonton Internazionale and Edmonton Strikers, the 14-year-old made a move to Vancouver to join the Whitecaps Residency Programme's U-16 side to further enhance his development.

Davies quickly established himself in Vancouver and became the youngest player to appear in the United Soccer League before he made history by becoming the first player born in the 2000s to play in the MLS - at the age of 15 years, eight months and 15 days!

