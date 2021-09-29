5 Times Joey Barton Has Been In The News For The Wrong Reasons 

English football side Bristol Rovers were relegated from League One earlier this year. To add salt to their wounds, they haven't had the best of starts in the new division after five defeats in nine games, leaving them placed 18th in the table just ahead of Salford City by one point. Fans have been distraught by the team's on-field performances and recently vented their frustration on social media.

In a foul-mouthed rant, which has been posted on Twitter, Bristol Rovers fans have aimed their ire at one particular man, their infamous manager.

The manager in question is Joey Barton, previously of Fleetwood Town, before leaving to take charge of Bristol Rovers and effectively taking them down with him to League Two.

Joey Barton's Herratic Past

Though nothing much can be written of his managerial career just yet, there are a few of Joey Barton's on and off-field antics that have grabbed headlines over the years for all the wrong reasons. Without further ado, here are some of Joey Barton’s most infamous moments.

#5. Joey Barton stubbs Cigar Bud in Youth Player's Eye

Jamie Tandy of Manchester City

Joey Barton was fined six weeks' wages for aggravated assault on a young teammate, Jamie Tandy, during his time at Manchester City. The team was out for a Christmas party in 2004 when a fracas ensued between Tandy and Barton, who had dressed up as Jimmy Savile.

The lad tried to set Barton’s shirt on fire in a prank gone wrong. Barton failed to see the funny side of it and, in very apparent and uncontrolled rage, retaliated by stubbing out his cigar in Tandy’s eye. He was dully fined for his aggressive conduct and made to tender an apology to his coach.

#4. Joey Barton exposes Himself to Everton Fans

Manchester City v Everton

Manchester City and Everton's duels at Goodison Park are always feisty encounters. The Merseyside faithful always gather in numbers to make sure they are heard by each and every player in the opposition. In one particular game at Goodson Park in 2006, the Toffees were ahead and the home fans were taunting Barton all night.

Manchester City equalized and Joey Barton seemed to have enough of the jeering and taunting from the home fans. But what followed was the zenith of vengeful shennanigans that Barton was so infamous for. He responded by pulling down his shorts and pointing his naked bottom towards the Everton fans in a shocking display of unruly behavior.

He was fined £2000 for contravening IFAB’s laws that prohibit “bringing the game into disrepute”.

