5 times Cristiano Ronaldo was let down by his teammates

The modern generation of footballers have seen a fair few stars, but Cristiano Ronaldo stands tall among the very best. The man from Madeira is often considered the best of this era, along with Lionel Messi. Over the years, Cristiano Ronaldo has created a glamorous repertoire, spread across some of the best clubs in Europe.

Cristiano Ronaldo's journey started in the Portuguese capital of Lisbon with Sporting Lisbon. Sir Alex Ferguson first spotted his potential and brought the teenage sensation to Old Trafford in 2003.

After winning all that was there to be won, Cristiano Ronaldo made his dream switch to join Real Madrid in 2009. After a decent Juventus period, Cristiano Ronaldo finally made the most romantic of comebacks to Manchester United, where it all started.

5 football matches where his teammates let Cristiano Ronaldo down

Irrespective of how good Cristiano Ronaldo is on an individual level, football is ultimately a team sport. Unless there is cohesion and chemistry, even the best individuals can't win matches consistently. Over the years, Cristiano has been more often on the winning side than the losing ones. But even he was sometimes let down by the poor performances of his teammates.

#5 Juventus 1-2 Manchester United (November 8, 2018)

Juventus 1-2 Manchester United (Image via Getty)

This match pit Cristiano Ronaldo against the club where he made it big. It was a Champions League group stage fixture. Both teams were trying to secure a win to push their qualification chances as toppers of the group. Given the mixed patch of form of Manchester United, it was a daunting task to take on Cristiano Ronaldo and co. in Turin.

Cristiano Ronaldo was having a poor evening and it was looking like a scruffy match. However, everything changed in the 65th minute when Cristiano Ronaldo broke the deadlock. He scored a magnificent volley which was so powerful that it rested in the back of the net.

Boring Writa @the_boringwrita It's tit for tat....



✅ Ronaldo wins on his return to Old Trafford



✅ Pogba wins on his return to Turn.



Juventus 1-2 Manchester United

It looked like Cristiano's goal would be enough to get Juventus all three points. However, the defense and goalkeeper were let down in the final 10 minutes as Wojciech Szczesny made a mess of a Juan Mata free-kick. This was followed by Leonardo Bonucci scoring an own goal, which ultimately gave Manchester United a surprise win.

#4 Young Boys 2-1 Manchester United (September 14, 2021)

Young Boys vs Manchester United (Image via Getty)

It was Manchester United's opening match of the 2021 Champions League. In front of them lay Young Boys, and it was not supposed to be a big headache. Additionally, Manchester United had also acquired the services of Cristiano Ronaldo, who is popularly referred to as 'Mr. UCL' due to his exploits.

It was expected to be a cakewalk, and Manchester United began decisively. The English club went ahead courtesy of Cristiano Ronaldo when the Portuguese struck in the 13th minute. It looked like a long night for Young Boys but became one for Manchester United instead.

Young Boys 2 - 1 Manchester United

At 72 Minute

OUT : Cristiano Ronaldo

IN : Jesse Lingard

THIS IS BAD SUBSTITUTION Solskjær



Jesse Lingard Assist to Young Boys At 90+4 Minute

Jesse Lingard Pass to Jordan Siebatcheu to Score a win goal 2-1 at 90+4 minute

Post the goal, Manchester United were terrible on the pitch. In the second half, they decided to sit back and see the match that resulted in Young Boys getting their equalizer. While it seemed like Manchester United would manage to get a draw, Jesse Lingard did a harakiri. His poor backpass went straight to the opposition who scored their second goal. This led to the Young Boys collecting a shock win, but they thoroughly deserved it.

