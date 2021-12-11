5 times Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi scored in the same game

Not many are aware, but there is a separate Wikipedia page dedicated to the Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi rivalry. Now who are we kidding, it's 2021 and no one takes Wikipedia's references seriously anymore.

However, a separate page dedicated to the abstract concept of a 'rivarly' on one of the first links that pops up on Google? That speaks volumes about the significance of those two gentlemen in the game.

What Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have achieved over the last 10-12 years is no mean feat. Their exploits have added to their 'greatness quotient' which is skyrocketing at the moment.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have both showcased exemplary longetivity

The duo have lit up the grand stage in Europe with their glorious performances and their supremacy in the Ballon d'Or is a testament to that. Lionel Messi recently received his seventh Ballon d'Or on the back of his maiden Copa America triumph in 2021.

Cristiano Ronaldo is now trailing by two Ballon d'Or honors with his tally at five. The two have taken care of the entertainment quota whenever they have stepped on the field.

They are buoyed by each other's presence and fueled by the ambition to lay claim to the 'Greatest of All Time' label. The world stops and takes notice of their clash. There were days when one couldn't take their eyes off Cristiano Ronaldo, whereas on other occasions, Lionel Messi ran the show.

But there were times when one wasn't ready to see the other outperform and both got on the scoresheet in the same game! Here's presenting to you the five games in which both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo got on the scoresheet.

#5 La Liga, 2011: They have both done it!

Guardiola and Mourinho were in the dugout when Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo both scored

Pep Guardiola's penultimate season in-charge of Barcelona coincided with Jose Mourinho's first season as Real Madrid boss. The Pep vs Jose equation was going to spice things up a lot and no one was complaining.

It was April 16, 2011 and Barcelona were visiting the Santiago Bernabeu for the second El Clasico of La Liga 2010-11 season. What happened in the first one, you ask? Barcelona registered a thumping win over Real at Camp Nou as the scoreline read 5-0.

Cristiano Ronaldo had already been on the embarrassing end once. Although Lionel Messi did not get on the scoresheet in that victory at Camp Nou, it did not change the fact that Real were horrendous. So at all costs, Cristiano Ronaldo and co. had to redeem themselves and try to close the gap with the table toppers.

Both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were the brightest sparks for their sides in the match at the Bernabeu. Iker Casillas denied the Argentine maestro with a brilliant save at one end. Meanwhile, the Portuguese striker saw his header cleared off the line by Adriano.

Raul Albiol gave away a penalty in the second half but was unfairly red carded on a night when the referee clearly got a lot of calls wrong. Up stepped Lionel Messi and put Barcelona 1 up on enemy territory. It was his second goal in El Clasico since the Portuguese arrived in Spain. But Cristiano Ronaldo knew how to reply.

Dani Alves brought down Marcelo in the penalty box and now the hosts had a penalty of their own. Four El Clasico games played, no goals scored yet by CR7. This was his moment. From the spot kick, he hammered an unsavable penalty into the top right corner. He opened his account in the biggest bilateral football contest.

The game ended 1-1 and with that the hopes of snatching the La Liga title too ended for the Madrid side. That was the tale of the first official game in which the two behemoths scored.

#4 Supercopa de España - 2011: Mayhem at Camp Nou!

Barcelona claimed their 10th Supercopa de Espana title thanks to Lionel Messi

2011 was a truly exciting year for football fans all around the globe and especially the ones in Spain. It was the calendar year when Real Madrid and Barcelona collided seven times, yes you read that right, seven. This was their sixth meeting, the second leg of the Supercopa de España.

What unfolded is fondly remembered as one of the most frantic, maddening and volatile games of the last decade. It was all squared after the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu with two goals apiece. Lionel Messi had already left his mark on the first leg with a goal and the ball was in Cristiano Ronaldo's court now.

The Catalans took the lead on home turf at the 15th minute mark. Andres Iniesta scored the opener after being played through by Lionel Messi. Five minutes later Real Madrid equalized as Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal at Camp Nou.

The Portuguese goal machine scored one of the most uncertain goals of his career. A touch that was deft but also mistakenly applied. Cristiano Ronaldo's face told the story and he wasn't even sure if he could claim it. But it did count in his tally.

Lionel Messi then held the game by the scruff of its neck. Barcelona took the lead just before half-time. It was a corner that wasn't defended convincingly by the Madrid players and the Barcelona star capitalized on their mistake.

Soon the Catalans themselves showcased an example of untidy defending in the 81st minute and reacted slowly to the corner. But Karim Benzema was kind enough to show urgency and put Los Blancos level at 2-2. Finally, the chance came to seal the game as Cesc Fabegas put in a low cross from the right.

Lionel Messi pounced on the incoming delivery inside the box. The little man was in the air as he struck the volley in the sweetest manner to help Barcelona to their 10th Supercopa de España. The game ended with three players red carded and eight booked for yellow card offenses.

Luckily both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi did not end up in the referees book.

