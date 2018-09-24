5 Times Cristiano Ronaldo lost his cool on the ground

Cristiano Ronaldo is ranked among the world-class football players to grace the football ground. He is probably one of the best players to live on the planet.

The things that make him so unique are his attacking skills, devotion to the game and always wanted to something more in his gaming skills in order to improve them.

But the thing that shows him bad is that while playing on the ground sometimes he overreacts. Due to which he loses his cool and does something unexpected because of which he ends up receiving red cards.

These type of issue with Ronaldo has been seen happening a few time. So we are just going to take a deep look at those times where CR7 lost his cool on the ground.

#5 Cristiano Ronaldo Headbutts Richard Hughes

Former Manchester United player met Richard Huges in a game.

Real Madrid faced Portsmouth in a match a long time ago where Ronaldo was seen headbutting Richard Huges. That time Huges was signed to Portsmouth FC.

In the midway of the match, when one of a Manchester United player took a corner due to an outside. After which the players of both teams were getting ready for the corner.

And as the ball came flying towards them, Ronaldo went for it but instead, he hit the Portsmouth player Richard Huges right on the forehead. Due to which, one the official handed Ronaldo a red card and sent him off the ground.

Huges told in an interview, he knew from the start thar Ronaldo will come looking for the ball as before the shot took place Ronaldo shoved him away to get some space. And he was meant to go slowly for the ball but instead, he came so fast that it seemed like Ronaldo tried to headbutt him.

And he didn't think it was done on purpose by Ronaldo. (Here's the video just skip it to 1:48 to watch the footage)

