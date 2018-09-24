Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Times Cristiano Ronaldo lost his cool on the ground

Saurav Chaudhary
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.48K   //    24 Sep 2018, 11:59 IST

Image result for cristiano ronaldo angry
The thing that shows Ronaldo bad is that while playing on the ground sometimes he overreacts

Cristiano Ronaldo is ranked among the world-class football players to grace the football ground. He is probably one of the best players to live on the planet.

The things that make him so unique are his attacking skills, devotion to the game and always wanted to something more in his gaming skills in order to improve them.

But the thing that shows him bad is that while playing on the ground sometimes he overreacts. Due to which he loses his cool and does something unexpected because of which he ends up receiving red cards.

These type of issue with Ronaldo has been seen happening a few time. So we are just going to take a deep look at those times where CR7 lost his cool on the ground.

#5 Cristiano Ronaldo Headbutts Richard Hughes

Image result for Ronaldo Headbutts Richard Hughes
Former Manchester United player met Richard Huges in a game.

Real Madrid faced Portsmouth in a match a long time ago where Ronaldo was seen headbutting Richard Huges. That time Huges was signed to Portsmouth FC.

In the midway of the match, when one of a Manchester United player took a corner due to an outside. After which the players of both teams were getting ready for the corner.

And as the ball came flying towards them, Ronaldo went for it but instead, he hit the Portsmouth player Richard Huges right on the forehead. Due to which, one the official handed Ronaldo a red card and sent him off the ground.

Huges told in an interview, he knew from the start thar Ronaldo will come looking for the ball as before the shot took place Ronaldo shoved him away to get some space. And he was meant to go slowly for the ball but instead, he came so fast that it seemed like Ronaldo tried to headbutt him.

And he didn't think it was done on purpose by Ronaldo. (Here's the video just skip it to 1:48 to watch the footage)

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Football Highlights Football Top 5/Top 10
Saurav Chaudhary
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
No fist No Fury. Call it what you want.
5 unknown things about Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Nine years at Real Madrid: 9 most iconic CR7 moments
RELATED STORY
5 things Lionel Messi does better than Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Top 10 players to watch out for in the 2018-19 UEFA...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Goalscorers in the Champions League
RELATED STORY
Top 7 strikers in the UEFA Champions League right now
RELATED STORY
11 Players You Didn't Know Barcelona Almost Signed
RELATED STORY
Ranking the 10 best attackers in the world
RELATED STORY
Five incredible records shared by Lionel Messi and...
RELATED STORY
6 players who stopped both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 2
02 Oct HOF MAN 10:25 PM Hoffenheim vs Manchester City
02 Oct JUV YOU 10:25 PM Juventus vs Young Boys
03 Oct OLY SHA 12:30 AM Olympique Lyonnais vs Shakhtar Donetsk
03 Oct CSK REA 12:30 AM CSKA Moskva vs Real Madrid
03 Oct ROM VIK 12:30 AM Roma vs Viktoria Plzeň
03 Oct MAN VAL 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Valencia
03 Oct BAY AJA 12:30 AM Bayern München vs Ajax
03 Oct AEK BEN 12:30 AM AEK Athens vs Benfica
03 Oct PSG CRV 10:25 PM PSG vs Crvena Zvezda
03 Oct LOK SCH 10:25 PM Lokomotiv Moskva vs Schalke 04
04 Oct ATL CLU 12:30 AM Atlético Madrid vs Brugge
04 Oct BOR MON 12:30 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Monaco
04 Oct TOT BAR 12:30 AM Tottenham vs Barcelona
04 Oct PSV INT 12:30 AM PSV vs Internazionale
04 Oct NAP LIV 12:30 AM Napoli vs Liverpool
04 Oct POR GAL 12:30 AM Porto vs Galatasaray
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us