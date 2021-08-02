5 times Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly asked his club to sign a player

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the best players to have graced the game. During a nearly two-decade-long illustrious career, Ronaldo has scored goals and won titles galore for club and country.

The all-time Champions League top-scorer has also scored the most goals for Real Madrid and Portugal. Last season, he became the first Juventus player to score 100 goals for the club in their first three campaigns.

During his career, the 36-year-old has played with several world-class players like Wayne Rooney, Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale, Sergio Ramos, and Federico Chiesa, to name a few.

However, despite Ronaldo winning his first Capocannoniere award in three attempts last campaign, Juventus failed to win the league title for the first time in a decade.

Considering his pedigree and exploits in the game, Ronaldo has on numerous occasions asked his club to sign specific players. On that note, let's have a look at five of the best such players in no particular order.

#5 Joao Felix

Joao Felix (#23)

Joao Felix is one of the most exciting young players in the game. After a breakout season at Benfica, he was snapped up by Atletico Madrid in one of the most expensive transfers made for a teenager in history.

It was shortly before his younger compatriot's move to Atletico that Ronaldo reportedly asked Juventus to sign six players to bolster the squad, one of them being Felix.

The Portugal captain expressed that wish after the Bianconeri faltered in the Champions League quarterfinals against Ajax.

Juventus are very interested in João Félix of Benfica. The player recently revealed that he dreamed of playing alongside his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo. [Corriere Torino] pic.twitter.com/Me0oDrYfV6 — JuveFC (@juvefcdotcom) February 12, 2019

Eventually, the move didn't happen, as Juventus were apparently dissuaded by Benfica's steep asking price of €120 million for the then-teenager, who idolizes Ronaldo.

A few weeks later, Felix moved to Atletico Madrid and won the La Liga title last season.

#4 Raphael Varane

Raphael Varane (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo were teammates at Real Madrid.

Raphael Varane is arguably one of the best active defenders in the game and had a highly successful decade-long stint with Real Madrid.

With the Merengues, Varane and Ronaldo won several big titles, including two La Liga titles and four in the Champions League, three of them coming in consecutive years.

Raphael Varane: “Every time you think Cristiano Ronaldo is finished, he comes back better. My friends sometimes ask me ‘is Cristiano finished?’ and I answer ‘calm down, calm down.” #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/cWNgKLodbG — TheCristianoFan 🇵🇹 (@TheCristianoFan) March 16, 2018

Varane's stock rose after he followed his Champions League win in 2018 with a triumph in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, where the Frenchman was one of Les Bleus' standout performers.

A year after Ronaldo left Madrid for Juventus three summers ago, he reportedly asked his club to bring Varane to Turin. The Frenchman was one of six players the Portuguese wanted Juventus to sign so that they could go all the way in the Champions League.

But with Real Madrid not willing to entertain any offers for Varane, the signing didn't happen. Two years later, the 28-year-old would move to Manchester United.

