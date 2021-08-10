5 times Cristiano Ronaldo was underestimated by the world

Cristiano Ronaldo is the epitome of excellence. He is a generational goal-scorer, an unmatched sportsman, and an exemplary leader. He has won everything there is to win in club football and has helped his country, Portugal, to their maiden major international trophy.

Despite his exploits, there have always been some doubters who just cannot seem to keep faith in the man from Madeira. Today, we will be taking a look at some instances when Cristiano Ronaldo shattered the doubts of millions of football watchers and put on a show. Now, without further ado, let us honor the greatness of the man and take a look at

5 times Cristiano Ronaldo proved his doubters wrong

#5 Against Sweden in 2013

Sweden v Portugal - FIFA 2014 World Cup Qualifier: Play-off Second Leg

The FIFA World Cup is by far the most celebrated sporting event in the world. It is immensely prestigious for the players to represent the country in the FIFA World Cup, and Portugal captain, Cristiano Ronaldo, is no exception.

Leading into the 2014 World Cup, Portugal found themselves in a difficult spot as they were forced to lock horns with Sweden in the World Cup play-offs. Cristiano Ronaldo, who had only netted four times in Portugal’s World Cup qualifiers, was written off before Sweden rolled into town, but the then-28-year-old had a surprise in store.

Ronaldo scored the only goal in the first leg in Portugal and followed it up with a hat-trick at the Friends Arena in Solna, Sweden. His four-goal haul over two legs guaranteed Portugal a spot in the 2014 World Cup and eventually paved the way for his Ballon d’Or win in 2014.

#4 Against Bayern Munich in 2014

Real Madrid v FC Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League Semi Final

Real Madrid have seen some fine goal-scorers over the years and Cristiano Ronaldo is undoubtedly one of the best in history. So it came as a shock when the Portuguese superstar missed his crucial spot kick against Bayern Munich in the 2011/12 UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

The Real Madrid number 7 promised to make amends, and he did it handsomely in the 2013/14 UEFA Champions League campaign. After touching double digits in the group stage itself, Ronaldo prepared himself to take the fight to Bayern Munich in the semi-finals. However, his underwhelming form in front of goal in the first leg made people wary.

Cristiano Ronaldo put his scoring boots on in the return leg at the Allianz Arena and netted an outstanding brace, including an under-the-wall freekick in the closing minutes of the match. As a result, Real Madrid booked their first final in 12 years, and eventually won it against Atletico Madrid.

