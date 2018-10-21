5 times Jose Mourinho lost it on the touchline in the Premier League

Shubham Dupare FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 288 // 21 Oct 2018, 09:53 IST

Mourinho kicks a water bottle, frustrated by the referee's decisions. (PHOTO: REUTERS)

Jose Mourinho, the self-proclaimed 'Special One', found himself squabbling with one of the members of the Chelsea camp, when his former club equalized in the last minute of their Premier League fixture against Manchester United yesterday.

Over the years, he has been sent off to the stands, suspended from the sidelines, banned from the pitch and attracted fines multiple times. His countless run-ins with the authorities are just a testament to his mercurial temperament.

Let's take a quick look back at 5 moments when Mourinho lost his cool on the sidelines.

#5 Eva Carneiro row

Mourinho famously had an argument with Carneiro on the touchline. (PHOTO: Rex)

On 8 August 2015, Chelsea's title defense started off with a frustrating 2-2 draw with Swansea City, which saw Thibaut Courtois sent off early in the second half.

But, that was not the worst thing to happen at Stamford Bridge that day. This match will be remembered for all the wrong reasons. In this match, the then first-team doctor at Chelsea, Dr. Eva Carneiro, was publicly castigated by Jose Mourinho for just doing her job.

She rushed on the pitch to treat Eden Hazard, which did not amuse the Portuguese. He was clearly upset and let it all out in the post-match press conference. He said:

“I wasn't happy with my medical staff because even if you are a medical doctor or secretary on the bench, you have to understand the game.”

“If you go to the pitch to assist a player, then you must be sure that a player has a serious problem. I was sure that Eden didn't have a serious problem. He had a knock and was very tired.

“My medical department left me with eight fit outfield players in a counter attack after a set piece and we were worried we didn't have enough players left.”

Mourinho's tantrum was not well received by the fans, who found his behaviour unreasonable.

