5 times Lionel Messi displayed his funnier side

Some Messi moments that will make you smile!

The Best

Lionel Messi is arguably the best player of all time. His talent was there for all to see from a very young age and it forced Barca to sign him on a piece of napkin and provide him with the necessary healthcare to grow strong.

The Argentine is someone who goes on about doing his tasks without much fuss. He is rarely seen smiling on the pitch and isn’t really like the party beast that some top footballers are. However, he is not a man who knows no fun as he has shown over the years with some hilarious moments.

And here are 5 of them…

#5 Burger selfie

What do you when a fan gives a packet of McDonald burgers to you while you celebrate on the top of a bus? You take a selfie with it! When Neymar asked a fan to get him some McDonald burgers, the fan obliged and gave him a packet of them as he grabbed them and opened it instantly to fill his empty stomach.

To his utter joy, the Brazilian found burgers inside it and gave one to Luis Suarez and one to Lionel Messi. The Argentine seemed taken aback by the fans’ gesture and couldn’t stop smiling at it. Indeed, the MSN trio posed for a selfie with their teeth out and burgers held high—as if they were some kind of trophies themselves!

To be fair, though, only a person of stone heart wouldn’t smile at the sight of fresh burgers! Okay, they were McDonald burgers, but still!