Messi-Roccuzzo and five of the best football pairs

The Beckhams? The Messis? Some of the best marriages in football.

Messi and Antonella

So as the world of football witnessed one of its best tie the knot with his childhood sweetheart, benedictions and wishes came in pouring for the two. Lionel Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo have known each other since they were only 5 years old, but only started dating since 2008. The couple share two kids among them and have finally decided to make their bind themselves together in the name of the Almighty.

There are some other footballers who have done the same and formed a long lasting bond with their spouses. These footballers are the point of reference in a time where commitment is rarely found. So here are the 5 best football pairings in the world right now…

#1 Antonella Roccuzzo and Lionel Messi

Obviously, we start off with the couple that inspired this slideshow. In what was dubbed as the ‘Wedding of the Century,’ Lionel Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo tied the knot in Rosario, Argentina. What makes the couple special is that the two have known each other since childhood ad have been together for almost a decade now.

So they were essentially married by the soul from a long time ago, this was just making it further official if it wasn’t already. The pair has two kids, Thiago and Mateo, and share a telepathic understanding that has allowed them to stay together for such a long time.

We at Sportskeeda really wish them the very best and hope that their marriage becomes a point of reference for true love and understanding like the next four couples in this slideshow.