5 times Lionel Messi gave away his penalty to teammates

Not only is Lionel Messi arguably the greatest footballer of all time but he is also one of the most unselfish players of the modern era. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is not outspoken like several other sporting icons we're familiar with.

But actions speak louder than words. Over the years, we have witnessed plenty of incidents that highlight just how good a player and human being the Argentinian legend is. Messi has mesmerised us with his skills and we've also seen many glimpses of the compassionate teammate that he can be at times.

He has led by example throughout his career and there have been plenty of instances where the legendary Argentinian has put his team and teammates ahead of him.

Let's take a look at five times Messi gave his penalty away to a teammate.

#5 Lionel Messi gives penalty to Josef Martinez vs Orlando City

Leagues Cup Orlando Miami Soccer

Messi made his debut for Inter Miami on July 21 against Cruz Azul in a Leagues Cup game. To say that he has been a transformative signing for the MLS outfit would be an understatement. Messi has scored five goals in three appearances so far and Inter Miami have won all those games.

They beat Orlando City 3-1 in the Leagues Cup Round of 32 on August 2. Messi opened the scoring for his side as early as the seventh minute of the game. Cesar Araujo then equalized for Orlando but Messi had the chance to restore the lead for his side in the 51st minute after Martinez won a penalty for Miami.

Messi is the captain and the designated penalty-taker for Miami. But he decided to give the ball to Martinez and let him take the penalty instead. Martinez scored from the spot. It was his first goal since Messi joined the club and Messi's selfless act would have greatly boosted the morale of Martinez and the team.

#4 Messi gives penalty away to Antoine Griezmann vs Getafe

Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann

Back in April 2021, Antoine Griezmann was going through a difficult time at Barcelona. In a La Liga match against Getafe, Messi passed on the chance to score his first hat-trick in over a year after the Catalans won a 90th-minute penalty.

He was in spectacular form in that game and deserved a hat-trick. Meanwhile, Griezmann had squandered a handful of chances and a goal would have done his confidence a world of good.

The Frenchman converted from the spot, approached Messi, and gave him a heartwarming hug.

#3 Messi gives penalty to Philippe Coutinho vs Sevilla

FC Barcelona v Sevilla - Copa del Rey Quarter Final

Philippe Coutinho's ill-fated stint at Barcelona was hardly riddled with feel-good moments. But in Messi, Coutinho had a teammate and a compassionate leader who would look out for him. In the 2018-19 season, Messi let Coutinho take a penalty against Sevilla in a Copa del Rey quarter-final encounter.

The Brazilian midfielder was low on confidence at the time. But he dispatched the penalty to hand his side the lead. The goal helped raise Coutinho's spirits and he added one more to his tally in the second half and helped Barca win the game 6-1.

#2 Lionel Messi gives penalty to Luis Suarez vs Huesca

FC Barcelona v SD Huesca - La Liga

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez shared a telepathic understanding during their time together at Barcelona and wreaked havoc and won many trophies together. The pair are also close friends away from the pitch and they have backed and carried each other through difficult times.

In Barcelona's massive 8-2 win over SD Huesca in the 2018-19 season, Messi passed up the chance to score a hat-trick by giving a penalty away to Suarez. The Uruguayan marksman was navigating a difficult period and wasn't high on confidence.

But Messi's gesture helped him bag a brace in that game and regain his swagger. Messi could have chosen to take the penalty and add another hat-trick to his collection, but he simply gave it away because he understood that it would have benefitted his teammate more.

#1 Messi gives penalty to Neymar vs Cordoba

Cordoba CF v Barcelona FC - La Liga

In a match between Barcelona and Cordoba in the 2014-15 season, Messi scored two goals, taking his tally for the season to 40 goals. This was at the peak of the Messi - Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry and both players were vying for the Pichichi trophy. Ronaldo was hot on Messi's trail with 39 goals.

In a commanding 8-0 victory for Barcelona over Cordoba, Messi had the chance to complete his hat-trick and extend his lead in the Pichichi race. However, he selflessly chose to pass the ball to Neymar, who was not having a great day until then.

Recalling the incident, Neymar said:

"It's a detail I will never forget. He could have scored a hat-trick, but he left the penalty to me. It left me without words. I learn a lot from him, both on and off the pitch."