5 times Lionel Messi got the better of Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi's Barcelona and Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus go head to head on the final matchday of the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League group stage.

From qualification perspective, this game is a dead rubber, as both teams have already progressed to the knockout stages, but top spot in the group is up for grabs. Juventus will win the group if they triumph at Camp Nou by at least three goals.

After contracting COVID-19, Cristiano Ronaldo missed the earlier group-stage clash between the two sides, a game Barcelona won 2-0 in Turin. Juventus have since recovered from that setback to qualify for the Round of 16.

If Andrea Pirlo is serious about finishing on top of Group G, be rest assured that the Juventus talisman will start at Camp Nou. However, Lionel Messi could be rested for the game if Ronald Koeman decides to preserve the Argentine for the La Liga, where Barcelona are currently struggling.

Nevertheless, if both players do start on Tuesday, it would be the 36th time that the two best players of the generation would go head to head in a football pitch.

The last time these two legends faced off was in La Liga in 2018 when Cristiano Ronaldo played for Barcelona's arch-rivals Real Madrid. That game ended 2-2, with both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo claiming a goal apiece to bring a fitting end to their nine-year-long rivalry in Spain's top division.

If we dive into the statistics, Lionel Messi definitely has had his Portuguese counterpart's number in the pair's head-to-head rivalry.

In the 35 games that they have played against each other, the Argentine has been on the winning side on 16 occasions while Cristiano Ronaldo's teams have emerged victors ten times; nine other games ended in draws.

Lionel Messi has also proven to be more effective than his great rival in the 35 games between the pair, scoring 22 goals and providing 12 assists - a goal-scoring contribution every 90 minutes.

Advertisement

In comparison, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 19 goals and provided only one assist in these games for a goalscoring contribution every 145 minutes.

Five times Lionel Messi has got the better of Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has produced many an iconic performance against teams featuring Cristiano Ronaldo. On that note, let's have a look at five such occasions when Lionel Messi got the better of Cristiano Ronaldo.

#1 2009 UEFA Champions League Final

Lionel Messi scored against Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United in the 2009 Champions League Final.

The 2009 Champions League Final between Barcelona and Manchester United in Rome was among the earliest meetings between the two greats, when the duo was yet to etch their names in the record books. The game turned out to be one that would set the tone for their future encounters.

With the 24-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo playing what would be his final game for Manchester United, the occasion - Champions League final - couldn't have been any bigger in club football.

Advertisement

The 21-year-old Lionel Messi came into the game with his side on course for a historic treble while Manchester United were looking to become the first team in the Champions League era to successfully defend their title.

Manchester United seemed to be the better team in the game's opening exchanges, with Cristiano Ronaldo even getting a couple of chances to score within the first ten minutes. However, the tide soon changed after Barcelona opened the scoring, and the balance of the game turned decisively in favour of the Blaugrana.

The defining moment of the final came in the 70th minute when Manchester United, who were chasing the game, put men forward to leave their defence vulnerable.

Xavi took advantage on the edge of the Manchester United area and sent in a cross that was met by none other than Lionel Messi, who looped the ball over keeper Edwin Van der Sar to score a rare headed goal.

For a guy only 1.7 meters tall and often called a 'midget' for his physical limitations, Lionel Messi scored with a stunning header.

Barcelona went on to claim their second Champions League title in four years, and their little magician won his first-ever Ballon D'or award a few months later.

Advertisement

For Cristiano Ronaldo, the torrid night would end with a booking to go with several missed chances. The final act of Cristiano Ronaldo in a Manchester United shirt before his transfer to Real Madrid that summer proved to be an anticlimactic one.

#2 2011 Spanish Super Cup

Lionel Messi's goal in the 2011 Supercopa de Espana

The Supercopa de Espana - Spain's traditional season opener - between Barcelona and Real Madrid was a fixture everyone looked forward to in 2011, despite the tournament not being counted among major trophies.

Why would one not when Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo locked horns when with each other when they were in their primes?

The two-legged tie certainly lived up to its billing. With the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu ending 2-2, the reverse fixture in Camp Nou was as good as a final.

Ronaldo scored a scrappy goal, but Lionel Messi produced a performance for the ages. The Argentine opened proceedings with a defence-splitting pass to Andres Iniesta that negated Real Madrid's entire backline. That left the Spaniard with only the Merengues goalkeeper Iker Casillas to beat, which Iniesta did with aplomb.

🏆 Final Supercopa de España 2011

⏰ Min. 15 de partido...

🅰️¡Messi se inventa esta asistencia y @andresiniesta8 marca un golazo! pic.twitter.com/pYQ3sPcbj5 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) April 25, 2020

Advertisement

However, Real Madrid equalised five minutes later with the slightest of touches from Cristiano Ronaldo.

Just before half-time, a weak clearance from Sergio Ramos fell to Lionel Messi at the edge of the Real Madrid area. The diminutive Argentine controlled the ball brilliantly with his chest and then pounced on a back-heeled pass from Gerard Pique to chip the ball over Iker Casillas.

Cristiano Ronaldo's last-ditch effort to stop his rival came to nought as the Portuguese went sliding on his knees, and Lionel Messi celebrated with the Camp Nou faithful after restoring his side's lead.

The game was far from over though, as Real Madrid drew parity in the 82nd minute through Karim Benzema. However, Lionel Messi wouldn't let another final against Real Madrid go to extra-time.

The Argentine scored a beautiful left-footed volley from Adriano's cross, netting Barcelona's winner after Lionel Messi set himself up with a pass to the Brazilian that took out three Real Madrid defenders.