5 times Lionel Messi outperformed Cristiano Ronaldo in El Clasico

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo headlined almost all El Clasico matches between 2009 and 2018. The two greatest players of this generation put in exceptional performances, proving time and again why they are rated so highly by fans and critics alike.

Lionel Messi, who recently left for Paris Saint-Germain, featured in 45 El Clasicos for Barcelona, netting 26 goals and registering 14 assists. The Argentine went toe-to-toe with Cristiano Ronaldo on most of those occasions and often came out with a smile on his face. Today, we will take a look at five such instances where Lionel Messi bested Cristiano Ronaldo. So, without further ado, here are

5 times Lionel Messi got the better of Cristiano Ronaldo in El Clasico

#5 Real Madrid 0-3 Barcelona in La Liga 2017-18

Real Madrid v Barcelona - La Liga

Following a humiliating defeat in the 2017-18 Super Cup, Barcelona got the opportunity to make amends in La Liga, later in December 2017. Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were on the Santiago Bernabeu pitch that day, but it was Lionel Messi who made the scoreboard tick.

After a goal-less first half, Barcelona forward Luis Suarez hit the back of the net first in the second half. Then, in the 63rd minute, Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal saw red, which allowed Lionel Messi to convert from the spot and double Barcelona’s advantage. He then capped off the match with a cut-in for Aleix Vidal, who scored the Catalan team’s third on the night.

#4 Real Madrid 3-4 Barcelona in La Liga 2013-14

Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, and Real Madrid were at each other’s throats when the final El Clasico of the 2013-14 season took place at Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu stadium. Of course, the eyes were firmly set on Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi — the two cover stars of every Clasico since 2009.

After Andres Iniesta’s initial strike in the 7th minute — which was set up by Lionel Messi, helped Barcelona ahead — Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema scored a brace to give the hosts the edge. Lionel Messi hit the back of the net just before half-time to restore parity. Cristiano Ronaldo converted from the spot in the second half to restore Real Madrid’s advantage.

However, the Portuguese superstar’s attempt was soon undone after Sergio Ramos was sent off. Lionel Messi scored two penalties against a 10-man Real Madrid to bag all three points, which also made him the leading scorer in El Clasico with 21 goals.

