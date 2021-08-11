5 times Lionel Messi was underestimated by the world

Being one of the greatest footballers of all-time isn't easy. Ask Lionel Messi.

Your every performance is keenly observed and dissected, your form is always a topic of discussion, and your future, many a time, is a subject of intense speculation.

Lionel Messi bared it all during 17 illustrious years at Barcelona, and much of the same is expected to follow at Paris Saint-Germain.

Despite everything he's accomplished, there were also times when La Pulga was underestimated or written off, for whatever reason. But in most instances, he spectacularly hit back with a heroic performance.

5 times Lionel Messi was grossly underestimated but responded spectacularly

#5 Copa America 2021

Lionel Messi almost single-handedly dragged Argentina to Copa America glory this year

While Argentina were among the favorites, as usual, at Copa America 2021, no one really expected them to go all the way, especially after the hosting venues were shifted back to Brazil following a COVID-19 scare in the country.

Lionel Messi, having lost four major international finals, was obviously looking to finally end the drought but not many expected him to, given Seleccao's incredible form going into the tournament.

▪️ Copa America champion

▪️ Best Player Award

▪️ Golden Boot

▪️ Four goals, five assists

▪️ Contributed to nine of Argentina’s 12 goals

▪️ All 630 minutes played



Leo Messi’s 2021 Copa America is one for the books ✨ pic.twitter.com/qNTL3fGlKX — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 11, 2021

However, the Argentine captain was at the peak of his powers throughout the campaign and dragged his side to their first international trophy in 28 years, and his first too, starring in every game leading up to the finals.

He finished with four goals (joint-most) and five assists (the highest), winning the Golden Boot, the Golden Ball and a place in the best team of the tournament too.

He finally has that particular monkey off his back.

#4 Versus Real Madrid (2006/07 La Liga)

Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick against Real Madrid in 2007 out of nowhere

During the 2006/07 season, Messi was just into his second full-season with Barcelona, although his eye-catching performances had everyone taking notice.

But what he did in El Clasico in March 2007 was truly spectacular. No one saw that coming.

Only 19 at the time, La Pulga stole the show with a superb hat-trick against Real Madrid, his first for Barcelona, helping the Catalans secure a point in a thrilling 3-3 draw at the Camp Nou.

⏪ #OTD in 2007, Leo Messi nets his first career hat-trick as Barcelona draw 3-3 with Real Madrid...



Messi has gone on to score 8 trebles in the Champions League ⚽️⚽️⚽️#UCL pic.twitter.com/3GJuLsWgqw — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 10, 2021

In just one night, Messi went from being a promising young talent to a potential superstar, and the rest, as we all know, is history.

