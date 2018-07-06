5 times Neymar made the world laugh with his acting

Always in pain

The sadness of the World Cup reaching close to its end is seeping in. There are only 8 games left and we will then have a new world champion in around 9 days’ time. This World Cup has given us everything.

From surprise results leading to surprise eliminations, from epic moments of Diego Maradona to the nerve-wracking end to the Japan-Belgium game. However, apart from the good and the bad, there has been the ugly – and Neymar’s theatrics stand above the rest of the lot.

He has triggered a lot of people with this antics in the tournament. His defenders, meanwhile, claim that he has suffered from many injuries and is trying to protect himself, in what is perhaps the most absurd logic you will ever hear.

Neymar has a history of showcasing his acting skills on the pitch and here are 5 of the best of them…

#5 Shattered ankle against Mexico

And this is the latest of the lot. While Brazil were battling Mexico in a bid to reach the quarter-final of the tournament, Neymar was lying on the sidelines when Miguel Layun ran to him to fetch the ball.

As it turned out, Layun mildly stepped on Neymar’s right ankle and the Brazilian acted as though someone had run a tank over it. He cried and cried while jumping around in agony, something that totally angered former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel.

“It's annoying to watch, the way he tries to force cards. It seemed like he was dying, I thought he'd be put on a stretcher, then in an ambulance and never seen again,” said the former Denmark ‘keeper.

Schmeichel was triggered by the fact that he was awarded the man of the match award for his goal and assist – something that will reflect badly on the kids watching the game.

"My God, Neymar even won the best player award against Mexico. For me, FIFA should have looked at how he behaved in the game. I cannot find any other way to describe it as really unfortunate.

“Gianni Infantino the FIFA President was in the stadium – they have to look at what was happening.

“I appeal to FIFA. It's not something we want to see in football. We have the VAR, we have to be spared these simulations. It attracts so much attention and all the kids are watching. It's not good, it's not what we want in football.”