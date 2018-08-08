Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Top 5 Chelsea Transfer Bargains of the Premier League Era

Aryaman Sood
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
4.31K   //    08 Aug 2018, 22:55 IST

Chelsea v Burnley - Premier League
The Chelsea Logo

After Roman Abrahamovic's takeover at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea have come to be known for splashing the cash in the transfer window. A criticism that is often levelled at them is that the team bought its way to success, something which would not have been possible without the controversial Russian oligarch.

In the market, they have paid some exorbitant sums for players who haven't come close to justifying their transfer fee. The likes of Fernando Torres and Alvaro Morata, both of whom were record transfers, come to mind, although the latter could still prove his doubters wrong.

In this slideshow, we will look at the other end of the spectrum: bargain bin signings made by shrewd Chelsea managers, who proceeded to exceed and defy all expectations.

#5 Dan Petrescu ( £2,300,000 )

Dan Petrescu
Dan Petrescu

Dan Petrescu is arguably the greatest right back in Chelsea history. The Romanian, signed from Sheffield Wednesday, was an exciting attacking fullback, who had emerged on English shores after a terrific World Cup with Romania in 1994. The man sure had pedigree and had represented Steaua Bucharest in the European Cup final in 1989.

The Romanian was an integral part of the Chelsea set-up until he was involved in a bust up with manager Gianluca Vialli. Nonetheless, he was a part of the team that won the FA Cup in 1997 and the League Cup in 1998. He also led Chelsea to their first European Trophy in almost three decades as they clinched the Cup Winner's Cup, also in 1998.

Petrescu had an impressive eye for goal, scoring a commendable 17 goals in 152 games from an unfancied right-back position. Widely regarded as one of the top right backs in the Premier League, Petrescu even made into the Premier League Overseas Team of the Decade and was an undeniable bargain.


1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Chelsea Cesar Azpilicueta Gianfranco Zola Football Top 5/Top 10 Chelsea Transfer News
Aryaman Sood
ANALYST
5 of the worst transfer campaigns in the Premier League era
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Arsenal bargain purchases from the Wenger Era
RELATED STORY
English Premier League: Top scorers for each team in the...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Who is best equipped to challenge...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Seven Nigerian players who will...
RELATED STORY
4 Managers who will be seen for the first time in the...
RELATED STORY
5 richest Premier League club owners
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: [Opinion] Roman Abramovich...
RELATED STORY
5 Most Shocking Last-Minute EPL Transfers
RELATED STORY
10 greatest Premier League players of all time
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us