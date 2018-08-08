Top 5 Chelsea Transfer Bargains of the Premier League Era

After Roman Abrahamovic's takeover at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea have come to be known for splashing the cash in the transfer window. A criticism that is often levelled at them is that the team bought its way to success, something which would not have been possible without the controversial Russian oligarch.

In the market, they have paid some exorbitant sums for players who haven't come close to justifying their transfer fee. The likes of Fernando Torres and Alvaro Morata, both of whom were record transfers, come to mind, although the latter could still prove his doubters wrong.

In this slideshow, we will look at the other end of the spectrum: bargain bin signings made by shrewd Chelsea managers, who proceeded to exceed and defy all expectations.

#5 Dan Petrescu ( £2,300,000 )

Dan Petrescu is arguably the greatest right back in Chelsea history. The Romanian, signed from Sheffield Wednesday, was an exciting attacking fullback, who had emerged on English shores after a terrific World Cup with Romania in 1994. The man sure had pedigree and had represented Steaua Bucharest in the European Cup final in 1989.

The Romanian was an integral part of the Chelsea set-up until he was involved in a bust up with manager Gianluca Vialli. Nonetheless, he was a part of the team that won the FA Cup in 1997 and the League Cup in 1998. He also led Chelsea to their first European Trophy in almost three decades as they clinched the Cup Winner's Cup, also in 1998.

Petrescu had an impressive eye for goal, scoring a commendable 17 goals in 152 games from an unfancied right-back position. Widely regarded as one of the top right backs in the Premier League, Petrescu even made into the Premier League Overseas Team of the Decade and was an undeniable bargain.

