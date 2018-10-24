×
Premier League 2018/19: 5 of the top performers so far

Omene Osuya
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.53K   //    24 Oct 2018, 18:32 IST

Pep's Manchester City are still setting the pace
Pep's Manchester City are still setting the pace

9 games in, a clear picture is beginning to emerge as to the direction of the Premier League this season. The three unbeaten teams; defending champions Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea look like the frontline candidates for the title.

However, despite a few hitches, the North London clubs; Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are looking like they could be in with a shout as well. Both teams have lost two games each but have won seven.

Manchester United has provided comedic value as Jose Mourinho’s men have looked inept on too many occasions already this season. The Red Devils currently sit in 10th place, 9 points off the table toppers.

Newcastle United, Fulham, Southampton, Huddersfield Town, and Cardiff City have been some of the standout strugglers so far. The Magpies have been unable to get anything resembling a victory even against opposition of their own level. Fulham’s £100m transfer splurge has left the team leaking goals as manager Slavisa Jokanovic struggles to find his best 11.

Huddersfield can’t score a goal to save their lives and Cardiff’s battling has failed to hide the team’s shameful lack of quality.

Certain players have stood up to be counted so far this season. These players have shone brightly and contributed to the relative successes of their teams so far.

Here is a look at 5 of the players who have really shone this season:

#5 Roberto Pereyra (Watford)

The Argentine has been the creative spark for a resurgent Hornets team
The Argentine has been the creative spark for a resurgent Hornets team

Few people foresaw the kind of start that Watford has made. 16 points after 9 games have seen the Hornets sitting pretty in the 10th position. While coach Javi Gracia has been a key part of this good start, one player has shone above all.

Injuries have deprived Premier League fans the joy of watching Pereyra on a consistent basis since he joined from Juventus in 2016 for £13m. The Argentine has been the creative outlet; the silk in Watford’s armory of steel.

A long rest followed by a good pre-season has seen Pereyra back to his best. Playing behind the hard-working but limited strike force of Andre Gray and Troy Deeney, his silky skills have been on full display.

Confident in possession, quick, intelligent and capable of the spectacular, he has been the star turn in a Watford side that is more on the physical side. His movement and ability to stretch play and attract defenders have often left space in the middle for the marauding runs of Abdoulaye Doucoure and Etienne Capoue.

Already with 4 goals this season (including two absolute beauties against Brighton and Wolverhampton Wanderers), the 27-year-old will be central to Watford’s hopes of doing something notable this season.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Manchester United Eden Hazard Aymeric Laporte Pep Guardiola Maurizio Sarri Football Top 5/Top 10
Omene Osuya
ANALYST
Well, I love football (a look at my body of work tells a better story). However, I also love other sports and from time to time, pen articles concerning basketball, tennis, boxing, and e-sports. I follow these sports as much as I can, this explains why I write on a lot of different topics ranging from analysis and tactics to transfers and a whole lot more (reviews, previews and everything in between). Real Madrid is the team closest to my heart (same goes for Rafa Nadal, Raul Gonzalez, Mike Tyson, Mortal Kombat and the San Antonio Spurs).
