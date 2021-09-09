5 top players who were disrespected by Barcelona

Barcelona are well known for attracting the biggest players in world football, with many elite superstars playing for them over the years. Many of these players made history at the club and assumed hero status before bidding adieu. However, not all of them were given the type of exit they deserved.

Lionel Messi and Barcelona, for instance, ended their 21-year association this summer. The Argentine was the epitome of greatness during his time in Catalonia, and many expected him to retire at the club. So his departure came as a big shock to everyone, especially considering the way it happened.

It is irrelevant to blame the Blaugrana for Messi's exit, considering the club's poor financial situation at the moment. However, the same cannot be said of other top superstars who have been forced out of Camp Nou on a disrespectful note over the years.

On that note, here's a look at five such players:

#5 Antoine Griezmann

The Frenchman was sacrificed because of Barcelona's financial crisis.

Antoine Griezmann was at the top of his game when Barcelona signed him from Atletico Madrid for €120 million in the summer of 2018. However, the Frenchman failed to meet expectations at Camp Nou, bagging only 35 goals and 17 assists across two seasons.

Much of Griezmann's problems at Barcelona were because he wasn't utilised properly. The attacker was played out of position throughout his stint at the club. He was heavily scrutinised last season despite orchestrating Barcelona's Copa Del Rey triumph.

Koeman: "Griezmann had a huge contract and if he left he would help improve the economic situation of the club. That's why I agreed to his exit."

The worst happened this summer, as the Blaugrana decided to offload the 30-year-old back to his former club on a two-year loan deal. The motive behind the transfer was simply to get his wages off the club's wage bill and to raise some funds amid their financial crisis.

#4 Ronaldinho

Pep Guardiola allegedly sold Ronaldinho because he felt he could be a bad influence on the younger players.

Ronaldinho helped a crippling Barcelona return to the summit of European football just three years after joining from Paris Saint-Germain in 2003. Leading the club to dominance in Spain with his magical displays helped establish the Brazilian as the best player on the planet.

Ronaldinho at Barcelona was pure magic

However, things quickly turned sour when Pep Guardiola was appointed the Barcelona manager in the summer of 2008. A fallout reportedly emerged between the duo. The tactician apparently didn't like Ronnie's lifestyle, as he believed the Brazilian could be a bad influence on the rising youngsters at the club.

Eventually, the South American ended up leaving Barcelona and joining AC Milan in a deal worth €24 million on July 15, 2008. During his five-year stint with the Blaugrana, Ronaldinho bagged 94 goals and 71 assists in 207 appearances across competitions.

