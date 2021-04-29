5 top players who could move to the Premier League this summer

The Premier League is widely regarded as the most entertaining league in world football and has attracted some of the best players over the years. In this day and age, transfer records get broken every summer and more often than not, the big boys in England are always involved.

However, in recent seasons, the likes of Everton, Leicester City, Wolves and Aston Villa have also flexed their financial muscle, indicating that clubs outside the traditional top-six have spending power too.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the upcoming summer transfer window could be a quiet one for some of the biggest clubs in the world. That said, a handful of world-class players could still join the Premier League later this year if rumors are to be believed.

On that note, here are five such players who have been linked with big-money moves to England this summer.

#5 Samuel Umtiti | Barcelona

FC Barcelona v Arsenal - Pre-Season Friendly

Samuel Umtiti's career has stagnated in recent seasons, but the Frenchman is still a decent player on his day and could do well with a transfer this summer. Reports suggest Barcelona are willing to offload him this summer, with MEN claiming that Manchester United are eager to make a move for him.

Samuel Umtiti is among Manchester United's candidates to improve their defense. [manchester evening news] — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 29, 2021

The Red Devils are looking for a central defender to play alongside Harry Maguire, with Victor Lindelof blowing hot and cold and Eric Bailly suffering a series of injuries over the years. Much like Bailly, Umtiti has had his fair share of troubles over the years, but he is quite the player when he's fully fit and firing.

Barcelona could sell him for a cut-price fee and it remains to be seen if Manchester United make a move for him this summer.

#4 Houssem Aouar | Lyon

Manchester City v Lyon - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final

Houssem Aouar was involved in a drawn-out transfer saga with Arsenal last summer, but the Frenchman ultimately decided to stay at Lyon after the Gunners completed a deadline day swoop for Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey. This summer, though, Aouar is likely to move on to greener pastures and has been linked with moves to Arsenal and Liverpool.

While Arsenal's interest is long-standing, Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on him as a replacement for Gini Wijnaldum, who is close to leaving the club on a free transfer. Aouar is one of the most talented midfielders in world football and is incredibly experienced for someone who is just 22, having made his Lyon debut in 2016.

👀 | Liverpool see Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar as the ideal replacement for Wijnaldum.



[Calciomercato] pic.twitter.com/HCe4zW6tba — The Anfield Buzz (@TheAnfieldBuzz) April 29, 2021

The midfielder is set to be named in Didier Deschamps' squad for the European Championships this year and his value could rise further if he has a good tournament for France.

