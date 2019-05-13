5 top players Real Madrid need to sign this summer

Real Madrid have one of the busiest summer transfer seasons in a long time. They probably need to overhaul their whole squad after their dismal campaign which has seen them go through three managers.

Madrid have a history of being able to cherry-pick some of the biggest talents in the world. This season, they’ll probably have to live up to the history since they want to get back on top of the footballing world. Los Blancos are already being linked with some of the best talents across the globe at the moment.

Here are five of the top players that they should really consider signing to help them get back to their best. None of them will obviously come in cheap, but Madrid have the financial muscle to get half or all the players in this list in one transfer market, especially if they can sell some the dead weight they currently have in their squad.

#5 Paul Pogba

One of the top central midfielders in the world today is Paul Pogba. Madrid will surely need to revamp the middle of the park with Modric and Kroos looking way past their best in recent times.

This season alone, the flamboyant French midfielder has managed to score 13 goals and contribute 9 assists for his club, Manchester United, which is no mean feat from a player who plays in the centre of the park. Pogba will no doubt add some gloss to the Real Madrid squad and give them an X factor from the middle of the park.

With Zidane seemingly desperate for the Frenchman to join him in Madrid and United looking like they want to get rid of him, this should be a deal that Madrid should push for. The player as well has looked like his head has been turned by the rumours that Madrid want him.

It would be mutually beneficial for all the parties involved if the deal happens.

