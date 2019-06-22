5 top players who could leave the Premier League this summer

Sanchez could be on his way out of Manchester United

The Premier League is widely regarded by many to be the most competitive and entertaining league in the world, as the marketing model and efficient organization of England's top-flight sees hundreds of millions of fans tune in every week to follow their best players and clubs.

The increased finances available to Premier League teams as a result of an ever increasing pool of TV revenue means that their clubs are at an advantage financially compared to their European counterparts and generally have more money to spend.

In recent years, we have seen an influx of not only the best players, but also the best managers in the world into England and this has helped improve the face of the league, with all four finalists of last season's Europe's top two club competitions being English teams.

However, despite their financial clout, Premier League clubs are not immune to seeing their top players poached by bigger clubs in Spain, Italy and even China, with numerous players in the past such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, Luka Modric, Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho but to name a few having departed the shores of England for hefty sums abroad.

This summer has already seen the departure of some Premier League players, with Eden Hazard's mega transfer to Real Madrid being the pick of the bunch while Aaron Ramsey and Ander Herrera have also joined Juventus and PSG respectively on free transfers.

With a little over two months left to go in the transfer window, there could still be some more high profile exits from the Premier League. In this piece, we shall be taking a look at five top players who might not ply their trade in England next season.

#5 Idrisa Gueye

Gueye is one of the leading holding midfielders in the Premier League

Idrisa Gueye arrived the Premier League in the summer of 2015 when he signed for Aston Villa from French club Lille for the sum of £9m and immediately earned a reputation of being a no-holds-barred, tough tackler who leaves nothing on the field of play.

He finished second in tackles won in his very first season winning 144 tackles behind Premier League champion and then Leicester midfielder N'golo Kante and went one further the next season by topping the charts with 135 tackles won in 2016/2017 and has incredibly finished in the top two of this statistic in each of his four seasons in England.

Understandably, his incredible displays have not gone unnoticed and the Senegalese international found himself the subject of a major bid by French champions PSG in January 2019.

However Everton rejected the offer for their prized midfielder and despite trying to force through a move by handing a transfer request, the deal fell through as Everton stood their ground.

There are indications that the club could return for the 29-year-old this summer and the ongoing African Cup of Nations gives a chance for Gueye to show the world his capabilities.

