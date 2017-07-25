5 transfer targets Liverpool missed out on under FSG

Five players Liverpool failed to sign under their American owners FSG.

@Sakethscribbles by Saketh Ayyagari Top 5 / Top 10 25 Jul 2017, 22:32 IST

Liverpool have failed to sign several top targets under FSG

There is no doubt Liverpool are high spenders in the Premier League. In fact, they recently crossed a billion pounds worth of transfer fees in the past 25 years when they signed Mohamed Salah.

Money was spent under different owners but none of it succeeded in fetching the elusive Premier League title. This scenario has not changed under current owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) as well.

Since taking over in 2010, they have overseen several areas of growth including financial stability and an expansion of Anfield. However, the team have won only one trophy, the League Cup in 2012, under them.

A raft of managers have come and left in the past seven years. Current manager Jurgen Klopp is the most reputed of the lot and there has been consistent progress under him. Finishing 4th last season gave Liverpool the opportunity to sign elite players.

The pursuit of Naby Keita of RB Leipzig and Virgil van Dijk of Southampton for transfer fees in excess of €70 million shows intent. However, neither of the deals look like being completed anytime soon and FSG have a history of losing out on targets in the past seven years.

Thus, let's take a look at the 5 top transfer targets Liverpool missed out under their ownership so far.

#5 Clint Dempsey

Liverpool failed to sign Clint Dempsey as Tottenham snatched him up

In the summer of 2012, FSG replaced Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish with then Swansea manager Brendan Rodgers. The owners gave the manager £20 million along with money raised through sales as the transfer kitty.

Rodgers signed Joe Allen, Fabio Borini, Oussama Assaidi and 18-year-old striker Samed Yesil. Further, Nuri Sahin arrived on loan from Real Madrid.

On the departures front, then club-record signing Andy Carroll left on loan to West Ham leaving only two recognised forwards at the club in Borini and Luis Suarez.

Rodgers wanted to rope in Fulham attacker Clint Dempsey, who had had a career-best season, scoring 23 goals in the previous campaign. However, Fulham claimed Liverpool offered only £3 million stating that the American was 29 years old then.

Dempsey reportedly rejected Aston Villa, who agreed a £5 million fee plus add-ons. However, Liverpool did not increase their bid and instead were forced to apologize to the London club for claiming that the deal was done, on their official website.

Finally, Jordan Henderson was offered as a part of the deal but he decided against moving away and is now the captain of the side. Thus, Dempsey was a top target that got away and the pain was compounded when Tottenham signed him for £7 million plus add-ons on deadline day.