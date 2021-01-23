5 Tottenham Hotspur players who are out of favour under Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho has helped Tottenham Hotspur stay in contention for a top-four spot in the 2020-21 Premier League, as he has seemingly uncovered his ideal playing XI. However, that has meant some players have seen diminishing game-time and do not find themselves in Jose Mourinho's plans at Tottenham Hotspur at the moment.

Tottenham Hotspur made as many as nine new signings in the summer, one of them being the high-profile capture of Gareth Bale, albeit on loan.

Five players who are surplus to requirements at Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur

Though new arrivals do not necessarily mean an upheaval in the squad, if the players are not performing well, the gaffer has every right to keep them on the sidelines.

On that note, let us take a look at five such Tottenham Hotspur players who are presently out of favour under Jose Mourinho.

#5 Danny Rose

Danny Rose has not played for Tottenham Hotspur this season

Danny Rose was once the undisputed left-back at Tottenham Hotspur.

A product of the Leeds United academy, the 30-year-old defender made his Premier League debut with Tottenham Hotspur in 2007 and has made more than 200 appearances for the club in all competitions.

However, a lengthy injury spell in the 2016-17 season meant that Ben Davies came to the fore. The Welshman has since been an ever-present in the Tottenham Hotspur lineup, while Rose had been utilised intermittently during this period.

La conversación entre Mourinho y Danny Rose sobre la falta de minutos del lateral. pic.twitter.com/wxP4enKCDm — #BenditaPremier (@EPL_es) September 8, 2020

Rose was sent on a short loan spell in January last year to Newcastle United. Without a squad number for the season, Rose is ineligible to play for the club till this month.

Mourinho spent £25 million on Sergio Reguilon, one of the most exciting left-backs in Europe, in September. With Davies also in the Tottenham Hotspur ranks, it seems Rose's time at the club is all but over.

#4 Paulo Gazzaniga

Paulo Gazzaniga

Another Tottenham Hotspur player who has failed to register a single minute of game-time this season is goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga.

The Argentine shot-stopper was the first-choice custodian at Spurs for the majority of last season because of an injury to Hugo Lloris. However, since the Frenchman's return, the former Southampton keeper has found himself relegated to the bench.

Paulo Gazzaniga made 1️⃣2️⃣ saves against Liverpool, the most by a goalkeeper in the #PL since David de Gea v Arsenal in December 2017 (14)#LIVTOT pic.twitter.com/UpYsVR2ztN — Premier League (@premierleague) October 27, 2019

With the arrival of Joe Hart in the summer, Gazzaniga has fallen further down the pecking order at Tottenham Hotspur. The 29-year-old has been surplus to requirements even in the Europa League and domestic Cup competitions.

With Spurs chasing a top-four finish in the Premier League, it is unlikely Mourinho will pick him Gazzaniga over Lloris or Hart unless one of the two gets injured.

