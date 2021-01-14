5 Tottenham Hotspur players who have improved under Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho has transformed the fortunes of a rather mediocre Tottenham Hotspur after taking over the reins of the club a little over a year ago.

After an indifferent start to the season - one that cost the previous Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettion his job - Jose Mourinho propelled the beleaguered club to a respectable sixth-place finish in 2019-20.

Five Tottenham Hotspur players who have improved under Jose Mourinho:

This season, Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur have made a good start and even led the Premier League at one stage. The improved performances of a few players under the Portuguese tactician's tutelage have been key to the positive upturn in Tottenham Hotspur's performances, especially in the Premier League.

On that note, let us have a look at five such Tottenham Hotspur players who have flourished under Jose Mourinho.

#5 Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has been a revelation since his arrival at Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

He did not take much time to hit his stride at his new club, as he particularly stood out in Tottenham Hotspurs' impressive Premier League win over Manchester City.

Hojbjerg has arrived at Tottenham Hotspur with a reputation of breaking up opposition play after winning possession more times than any other player in the Premier League last season.

Endeared by these attributes, Jose Mourinho - a manager who doesn't mind winning ugly - brought the Danish midfielder to a high-flying Tottenham Hotspur.

The player has brought much-needed steel to the Spurs midfield and is quickly becoming an indispensable player under Jose Mourinho, who said in this regard:

“Pierre is very intelligent, he reads the game very well, he understands the game very well. He is going to be a coach one day, for sure. He is a pain (in training), always asking questions why we do this and that. On the pitch he reads the situation very, very well and the people that surround him they are really compact and they read the game. Physically he is very strong. and technically he is much better than people think."

Hojbjerg's ability to do more of the dirty work could be pivotal in Tottenham Hotspur going all the way in the Premier League this season.

#4 Tanguy Ndombele

After arriving on a club-record £55 million transfer, Tanguy Ndombele, beset by injuries, was almost deemed surplus to requirements last season.

Nevertheless, Jose Mourinho backed the player to come good after a difficult start, saying in this regard:

“I believe Ndombele can turn it around. Football is full of players who have made difficult starts and then ended well. When Modric arrived at Real Madrid, after six months he was labelled the worst signing in their history. So when the talent is there ,many things can happen with adaptation."

Jose Mourinho's words turned out to be prophetic, as Ndombele has been a player reformed this season.

The central midfielder has become a key player for Tottenham Hotspur this season, as he has made 15 Premier League appearances, where he has scored two goals - one of them coming in Spurs' 6-1 win at Old Trafford.

57 - Netted after just 57 seconds, Tanguy Ndombele's strike was the earliest Premier League goal scored from outside the box since Kenedy netted after 39 seconds for Chelsea v Norwich in March 2016. Sweet. #WOLTOT pic.twitter.com/O5xxxP4l8x — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 27, 2020

The Frenchman would hope to remain in the manager's good books as Tottenham Hotspur strive to end a long trophy drought this season.