With the news coming through of Harry Kane looking to force his way out of Tottenham Hotspur this summer, the club might have no choice but to sell their talismanic captain.

Tottenham have a reputation of being a "selling club", with their star players often being tempted to teams promising more prestige and trophies. To the credit of Tottenham's management, they have always been able to maximize the sales of their prized players, receiving vast amounts of money to replace their stars. Here's a look at 5 of Tottenham Hotspur's record transfer sales.

#5 Kieran Trippier to Atletico Madrid (£20M)

Former Manchester City starlet Kieran Trippier never made a senior appearance for the Sky Blues and was instead shipped out on loan moves to Barnsley. In 2011, he signed for Burnley in a loan move that became permanent in 2012.

This was the start of a breakthrough year, where the 23-year-old was named in the PFA Championship Team of the year. Having impressed in his first Premier League season with Burnley in 2014, Tottenham signed the right-back for a minimal fee.

A strong crosser of the ball and an expert at set pieces, Trippier gave strong competition to England international Kyle Walker for the right-back spot. He provided more than enough cover when the latter was injured. He made the spot his own after Walker's move to Manchester City in 2017.

After four years with Spurs, which included one thrilling run to the Champions League final, Trippier surprised many by moving to Atletico Madrid for the fee of 20 million. Trippier, much to the delight of opposition fans, joined a long list of former Spurs players in winning the La Liga with Atletico Madrid in just his first season away from the London club.

#4 Luka Modric to Real Madrid (£28M)

Croatian magician Luka Modric wowed Spurs fans and neutrals alike with his ability, dexterity and vision on the ball in his four years at the club. Signed from Dinamo Zagreb for a then-club record of almost 17 million pounds, Modric's diminutive stature prevented him from immediately adapting to the intensity of the Premier League.

Deployed as a deep-lying playmaker under manager Harry Redknapp, Modric found his best form as the creative pulse of a Tottenham team that had a magical Champions League run in 2011.

Tottenham found it incredibly difficult to ward off potential suitors, which included Chelsea and Real Madrid, who were well aware of the Croatian's ability and brilliance. After spending one last season following an agreement that if a "big club" came in with an offer he would leave, Modric was eventually sold for 28 million pounds in 2012.

Modric has gone on to be one of the most decorated midfielders of his era. He has secured many team honours such as four Champions League titles and two Spanish League trophies. He also won the Ballon d'Or award in 2018.

