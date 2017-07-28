5 transferred players who will struggle at their new club

Not every transfer is successful, so here are five players who will fail to adapt in their new surroundings.

by Nathan Staples Top 5 / Top 10 28 Jul 2017, 14:31 IST

On the wane?

A new club should bring a fresh start, a chance to progress or an opportunity to seek former glories.

However, not all transfers are equal and there are plenty more cases of a move going awry than there are tales of glory. Some are destined to fall flat on their face or some have reached for the moon too soon, only to see that their talents can only go so far, at least for now.

Here’s a look at five players that will struggle in their new homes this season.

#5 Wayne Rooney – Everton

The former England captain has had a rough time of it lately. Slowly but surely, he was whisked out of the Manchester United line-up without a trace and now his international career looks to be all but over as well.

So, surely a romantic move back to his first club will reignite the mercurial striker’s former status?

Don’t fool yourselves.

It’s painfully apparent how far Wayne Rooney has fallen in the last two years, with fitness becoming an issue and his touch slowly deserting him. With his legs fading and a crisis of passion emerging, he looked like the shell of a player that can stake claim of being the nation’s best hope over the past decade.

Also read: The pros and cons of Everton signing Wayne Rooney

He’ll add his great championship pedigree to a young dressing room, which is the biggest bonus he will bring. The worry will be if his status will force others to sit on the sidelines while he struggles through games, then he becomes more of a burden than even his most ardent supporters would have imagined.