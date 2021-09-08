5 transfers that could have changed the history of football

The summer transfer window slammed shut a few days ago but football fans are still thinking about what transpired over the last few weeks. Many saw their fantasy signings become realities as the world's biggest superstars switched clubs. Others, however, were left disappointed with the collapse of their dream transfers.

It is not a strange occurrence in football to see famous transfers falling through in the dying minutes. We've witnessed such cases over the years, with a number of big-name superstars reported to be on their way to a new club. But then, they end up making a shocking u-turn, or in some instances, an unforeseen circumstance put a spanner in the works.

It's such a big task to rank these instances as many options come to mind especially from the last few years. However, here's a list of five failed transfers that could have significantly changed football history.

#5 Ronaldinho to Manchester United

Ronaldinho's friend persuaded him to choose Barcelona over Manchester United and the rest is history

Before Ronaldinho became a household name in Europe, Manchester United were one of the first few clubs to see the potential of the Brazilian at Paris Saint-Germain. In fact, the Red Devils got really close to signing the Brazilian, who was also keen to join them in the summer of 2002.

However, he ended up making a shocking u-turn. Ronaldinho decided to tread the same path as other Brazilian greats by joining Barcelona instead, following advice from his friend. That proved to be a great move for his football career as he grew to become the best player on the planet during his time in Catalonia.

The attacking midfielder claimed two FIFA Best Player of the Year awards and one Ballon d'Or as a Barcelona player. He also won numerous trophies including the Champions League, La Liga, Copa del Rey.

#4 Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester City

Cristiano Ronaldo was heavily linked with a move to Manchester City this summer

Manchester City reportedly tried to sign Cristiano Ronaldo this summer as the Portuguese decided to end his association with Juventus. The Cityzens were well-poised to lure the attacker to the Etihad Stadium until Manchester United popped up to disrupt their plans.

Knowing quite well they can't stand watching their legendary player represent a direct city rival, the Red Devils decided to hijack the transfer. They lured Ronaldo to Old Trafford instead in a deal worth €15 million + add ons, tying him down to a two-year contract.

