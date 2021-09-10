5 transfers that should have happened this transfer window 

This summer's transfer window will go down as one of the craziest and most historic at the same time. Almost every big footballer was linked away from their respective clubs. It will largely be remembered for the unthinkable transfers of Lionel Messi to PSG and Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United.

However, amidst all the hurtling transfers, few transfers never materialized. The saga between PSG and Real Madrid over Mbappe. Jules Kounde and Chelsea's unsuccessful transfer tale went around for several days during the transfer window but never really took place.

With that in mind, here's a look at the top 5 transfers that should have happened during this summer's window but never came off.

#5. Jesse Lingard to West Ham United

After a difficult couple of seasons in Manchester and going 19 months without a goal, Jesse Lingard resurrected his career on loan at West Ham last term. The 28-years old joined the Hammers in January and was crucial to their Europa League finish.

He netted nine goals and assisted five times in only 16 games, scoring more goals than Greenwood and Martial despite playing fewer minutes. With the Englishman hitting his best form in West London, a permanent move seemed certain.

Yet Iron's failure to come up with an acceptable bid, plus Lingard's own desire to fight for his future, has seen him remain at Old Trafford for now. Ole Gunnar Solskjær is happy to reintegrate the forward into his squad. But with the arrivals of Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo, Lingard will most likely have his opportunities even more limited.

A permanent switch to the London Stadium would have guaranteed him minutes and improved his chances of maintaining a place in the national setup.

#4. Domenico Berardi to Atalanta

Domenico Berardi, a key member of Italy's Euro 2020 winning squad, is set to stay at Sassuolo for at least another season. He has had interest from across Europe including Leicester, Liverpool and Atalanta.

If a move abroad was not possible, a short trip north to Bergamo would have been perfect for the winger.

Atalanta have established themselves as Champions League regulars after qualifying for three years running. But they risk their UCL status without strengthening their attack.

Despite racking in £77 million this window, they failed to sign a forward and should have splashed out on Berardi who is valued at £32 million on the Transfermarkt.

The Italian scored 17 and assisted eight last season, which was his best goal tally ever. The former Juventus man also created the most chances and won the most fouls for his side. His 3.8 shots per game were only bettered by three players in Serie A.

At the peak of his powers, Berardi deserves to play under the bright lights of the Champions League.

