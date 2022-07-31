5 underrated transfers so far this window

The transfer window has been highly entertaining so far, with rumors regarding the world’s best players swirling across social media and news channels. Amongst the many transfers involving the European elite, there have been some moves which have not been met with as much attention as they should have. These newly transferred players could be the catalyst to their team’s successes.

The list below is a compilation of underrated transfers so far this summer in no particular order.

Nuno Mendes – €40 million, Sporting Lisbon to Paris Saint-Germain

Portuguese wonderkid Nuno Mendes was signed on a loan-to-buy deal last season for PSG. The young full back’s solid performances for the first team led to the Parisians activating his €40 million buy-out clause. A well-rounded player with high potential, he could be a superstar at PSG within a few seasons.

Karim Adeyemi – €30 million, RB Salzburg to Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund @BlackYellow Borussia Dortmund is thrilled to announce the signing of German International, Karim Adeyemi, on a contract until June 2027! Borussia Dortmund is thrilled to announce the signing of German International, Karim Adeyemi, on a contract until June 2027! 📝 https://t.co/JEoNB6VleY

RB Salzburg have earned themselves a reputation for creating top quality strikers. Karim Adeyemi joins Erling Haaland and Patson Daka as forwards to have been lured away from the Austrian club in recent seasons. The young German international is pacy with good finishing abilities and is considered one of the brightest prospects in the game.

With Dortmund’s main striker Sebastien Haller unfortunately diagnosed with cancer and absent from the team, Adeyemi could have a big season ahead. He will be hoping to replicate the form of departed Haaland.

Yves Bissouma – £26 million, Brighton & Hove Albion to Tottenham Hotspur

One of the best central midfielders in the league, Bissouma joins a very strong Tottenham side gunning for trophies. Bissouma is technically adept with the ball while also being a fantastic tackler. His strong physicality and work rate will no doubt be a focal point at the center of Antonio Conte’s side.

Franck Kessie – free, AC Milan to Barcelona

Barcelona have signed a world-class midfielder from AC Milan on a free transfer. A player of very high quality, Franck Kessie's presence will no doubt improve the team manyfold. While Barcelona have very technically gifted midfielders, they do lack a strong physical presence in the center of the park. Fortunately for the Catalans, Kessie’s physical and technical abilities make him perfectly suited for that powerhouse role.

Gleison Bremer – €41 million, Torino to Juventus

Juventus swooped in at the last minute to pry away Bremer from Inter Milan’s hand. Juventus have done well to secure the services of one of the best Serie A centre-backs last season for a reasonable fee. With the Bianconeri losing both Matthijs de Ligt and legend Giorgio Chiellini, Bremer will have high hopes and expectations to perform well.

