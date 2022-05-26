5 most two-footed active players in football right now

Football is an entertaining game and more so because of the goals scored. There is so much a player can do with the ball at their feet, let alone the physical aspects of the game.

Over the years, footballers have possessed various types of skillsets, growing and strengthening them with time. Players have used their physical stature, blistering pace, quick footwork, intellectual reading and many different aspects to their best use.

Top footballers have been effective with their weak foot

While there are plenty of skills a footballer can prefer to use, there haven't been many who have been able to use their weak foot effectively. Those who have used it effectively have gone on to make a big name for themselves.

There are some top footballers currently who have been a delight to watch even when they are using their weak foot on the pitch. Here, we take a look at the top active footballers who are two-footed.

Note: All stats are as per Transfermarkt

#5 Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona)

FC Barcelona v SD Huesca - La Liga Santander

The Barcelona winger struggled immensely in the first half of the 2021-22 season. However, since Xavi's appointment as the club's manager in November 2021, Ousmane Dembele has been able to turn his form around drastically.

Along with his mind-boggling dribbling and creative abilities, the Frenchman is comfortable using both his feet on the pitch. Dembele has so far scored 21 goals in his career through his left foot while 23 have come from his right foot.

With his ability to be effective with both his feet, defenders have struggled to contain him as it is unknown which feet he might prefer. With the French forward running out of contract at the end of the season, it will be interesting to see where his future lies.

#4 Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan)

FC Barcelona v FC Internazionale - UEFA Champions League Group B

The 33-year-old has been a key player for Inter Milan and more so after their Serie A triumph. Ivan Perisic has now played six seasons with the Black and Blues, still going strong for them.

With his experience and versatility, the Croatian is able to offer plenty even at this age. What's even more fascinating about Perisic is his ability to play using both his feet, irrespective of the position he's playing in.

His two-footed abilities have come very useful while playing on either flank, helping him to cross even with his weak left foot. Perisic has so far scored 37 goals with his left foot and 43 goals using his right foot in his impressive career.

#3 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Manchester City v Sheffield United - Premier League

Not many players right now have the level of creativity and precision Kevin De Bruyne has in his game. The Belgian midfielder has been impactful for Manchester City for a long time now.

With his terrific vision and incisive passing, De Bruyne has been one of the finest playmakers in the Premier League over the past few seasons. One of the major reasons why the Belgian has been successful in his career is because of his ability to be effective with his weak left foot.

De Bruyne recently scored a hat-trick against Wolverhampton Wanderers, with all three goals coming with his left foot. He ended up scoring four in the game.

However it's not just the goals. His passing using his weak foot has been mighty impressive.

#2 Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur)

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Son Heung-min had a stellar 2021-22 Premier League season, ending the joint Golden Boot winner with Mohamed Salah with 23 goals. He has been one of the most consistent players in England's top division ever since joining Tottenham Hotspur in the 2015-16 season from Bayer Leverkusen.

His high work-rate, versatility and goal-scoring abilities definitely make him an asset for the north London club. One of Son's amazing skills involves using his weak foot effectively in front of goal.

The South Korean forward has scored 70 goals in his career using his weak left foot. The 2021-22 Premier League season saw Son scored 12 of his 23 league goals using his weak foot.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier League

The name itself oozes greatness and class each time he enters the pitch. Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably one of the most successful players in the world, courtesy of his amazing goal-scoring abilities.

The Portuguese has left his mark in every league that he has played in his career. Despite Manchester United's struggles in the 2021-22 season, Ronaldo managed to score 18 goals just 27 starts at the age of 37.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has some amazing skillsets at his disposal, with one of them being brutally effective scoring using his left foot. Ronaldo has so far in his career scored 110 goals using his weak left foot.

Edited by Aditya Singh