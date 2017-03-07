5 unbelievable records Lionel Messi can still break at Barcelona

Lionel Messi still has records to break at Barcelona, and that in itself is surprising.

Lionel Messi is the undisputed record holder at Barcelona, of that there is no doubt. He has an astounding number of individual records he holds for the Catalan giants, comfortably more than any other player in their illustrious history.

A trailer of the records he holds for Barcelona - he has scored the most goals in a calendar year for a player (96 goals in 2012, for Barça 84 goals and 12 for Argentina), he has the longest scoring run in La Liga (33 goals in 21 consecutive games in 2012/13), highest scorer in the Champions League (77 goals in 99 games), and of course the highest scorer in La Liga history (335 goals in 371 games).

But, there are still those records which has eluded the little magician, and although difficult, he can achieve them before he decides to hang up those famous boots (if he stays at Barcelona).

#1 Most appearances for Barcelona in La Liga

Current player who holds the record: Xavi Hernández (505 games)

It is quite staggering to see that Lionel Messi, despite having just 371 appearances is the all-time top scorer in La Liga. Still only 29-years-old, taking into consideration that he started playing at the age of 17, we can guarantee that he will be playing for at the least five more seasons after this.

So, given there are 38 games a League season, he is more than likely to play around 30 games. Unless of course, he picks up devastating injury, something he has avoided for his entire career. In five seasons, he will more than likely walk to that record of 505 games held by Xavi.