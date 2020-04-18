5 under-20 players who have taken the Premier League by storm this season

This Premier League list features 2 players from Arsenal, and 1 each from Chelsea, Newcastle and Manchester United.

The Premier League saw a number of youngsters make a huge impression this season, and here are 5 of them.

​ The Premier League has seen several youngsters making a name for themselves this season

The Premier League is undoubtedly the best and the most competitive league in the world. While clubs in England's top tier spend millions on transfers to make their team the best, they also produce and invest in youngsters who show signs of greatness at a young age.

Football is built on giving up-and-coming players a chance with the first team, and teams do that every year, although only a handful of those youngsters truly make it.

Unless these youngsters are exceptionally talented, the only way they'll get a chance to play in the Premier League on a regular basis is if they really impress in the limited opportunities they get. To some extent, football is a cruel sport, considering that one match could make or break a youngster's career.

The Premier League has seen several youngsters been given a chance with the first team, and a number of them have gone on to show the world that they are destined for greatness.

Here is a look at 5 under-20 players who have impressed the most this season:

#1 Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal)

Gabriel Martinelli has exceeded expectations since joining Arsenal

Arsenal signed Gabriel Martinelli from Brazilian 3rd tier team Ituano for just around £5 million. The young Brazilian was expected to feature largely for the under-23 team, but he was so impressive in training that he soon made the step up to become a part of the first team.

To his credit, he has made use of every chance he has been given. Martinelli initially featured in only the cup competitions, and he was really impressive in them, scoring 7 and assisting 4 in 12 appearances. His appearances in the Premier League came later on and have been sporadic, but he has shown the world what he is capable of.

The young Brazilian has made 14 appearances in the league so far, scoring 3 goals, and while those numbers don't look impressive, his overall figures of 10 goals and 4 assists from 26 games tell a different story.

For someone who was playing in the 3rd tier of the Brazilian league to come and make an instant impact in the Premier League is no easy feat, and this just shows just how gifted the 18-year-old is. Martinelli has been tipped for greatness and he is definitely one to watch out for in the future.

#2 Mason Greenwood (Manchester United)

Greenwood has been a gem of a discovery for Manchester United

Mason Greenwood's rise to the top has been rapid, and he has without a doubt been one of the best youngsters in the Premier League this season. He has scored 5 goals in the English top flight, and for an 18-year-old to do that is very impressive.

Overall, Greenwood has notched up a total of 12 goals and 4 assists from 40 appearances this season, and he is one of Manchester United's most prized rising stars at the moment.

The young Englishman is one of the best two-footed players in the league, with Manchester United legends Nicky Butt and Gary Neville describing him as the best young player they have ever seen. In his 40 appearances this season, Greenwood has started only 17 games, but you can bet that will change next season.

#3 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Saka has been one of the best if not the best youngster this season.

Bukayo Saka has been nothing short of outstanding since breaking into the Arsenal first team, and if Unai Emery did anything right during his time at Arsenal, it was promoting Saka to the first team.

The youngster has made 29 appearances so far this season, and has contributed 3 goals and 9 assists despite playing out of position. Saka made his Arsenal debut in the Europa League last season, but it has been this campaign where he has managed to cement a place in the starting 11.

A winger by choice, Saka has been forced to play at left-back for most of this season. If he were playing in his preferred position with Kieran Tierney at left-back, the duo could be absolutely lethal going forward.

Arsenal have probably discovered the talent of the century, and despite that, there has not been enough talk about him. However, that is probably for the best as it will allow the 18-year-old to concentrate on his game.

#4 Billy Gilmour (Chelsea)

Gilmour has caught everyone's attention despite only playing 7 games.

Billy Gilmour might have only recently come into the spotlight, but following his excellent performance against Liverpool in Chelsea's 2-0 win in the FA Cup, no one can seem to stop talking about him.

The 18-year-old was awarded the 'man of the match' in that win against Liverpool. His next start for Chelsea was against Everton in the Premier League in a 4-0 win, and he once again took home the player of the match honours.

Chelsea coach Frank Lampard had a lot to say about the young Scot, with one thing being his ability to get the basics right. Lampard also admitted later that he should have promoted Gilmour to the first team much sooner. The Chelsea manager said:

"People probably think I threw him in against Liverpool towards the end there but he probably deserved to play a little bit earlier in terms of how he was training and that was probably me being a little bit conservative with him. ‘And then the minute he got in there he showed the replication of that, doing the passing drills right, being the brightest player in training. And he went and did it against Liverpool, went and did it against the best team in the country."

Gilmour's rise would have continued if it were not for the sudden halt in the season, but there is no denying that he has made a huge impression in this short period and that he will go a long way.

#5 Matty Longstaff (Newcastle United)

Matty Longstaff has shown glimpses of what he is capable of this season

Many football fans might not consider Matty Longstaff an under-20 player who has made an impression this season, but he is certainly a player to keep an eye on. Longstaff has been one of the few bright sparks in a Newcastle team that have largely underperformed this season, with his winning goal against Manchester United being a standout.

Longstaff's contract with Newcastle expires this summer and they will be eager to extend his stay, but after an impressive season, he could be looking to move to a bigger club.

Reports say that many Premier League clubs including Manchester United are interested in him, but the biggest news is that AC Milan and Inter are reportedly both interested in signing him.

The 20-year-old might have not have made as big an impression as the other names on this list, but that fact that his performances have caught the eye of some of the biggest clubs in the world prove that he is a special player.