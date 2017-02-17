5 underachieving clubs in England in the Premier League era

Their fans expect so much more - here we take a look at few underachieving clubs in English football and who wins the race to be the worst.

by Manukrishnan S R Top 5 / Top 10 17 Feb 2017, 09:35 IST

QPR’s costly squad included the likes of Park Ji-Sung, Loic Remy and Jermaine Jenas, to name a few

English football, whether rightly or wrongly, are generally perceived to have been underachieving in this decade. For all the money that sets them eons apart from the rest of the European leagues, the quality of football in the league (not competitiveness) has been underwhelming. The less said about the despicable displays in Europe, the better.

Last season perhaps saw a refreshing change. A historical upset of the odds by Leicester City has forced a rethink from all of the top six, and the quality of football in the Premier League has improved leaps and bounds. Yet, there is a lingering feeling that more can be achieved - in comparison to how Spanish and German clubs fare with respect to their stature and spending abilities.

Here, we take a look at the contenders for the unwelcome tag of the most underachieving club in England:

#5 Queens Park Rangers

At the end of the 2012-13 season, Queens Park Rangers finished bottom of the Premier League, in the process getting relegated to the Championship. In 2014, Atletico Madrid bowed out with their heads held high from the Champions League final, despite losing against Real Madrid. It was later revealed that Atletico had a wage bill that was 30% less than that of QPR. Take a minute for that to sink in.

QPR, taken over in August 2011 by Malaysian entrepreneur Tony Fernandes, spent a reported £46 million over two seasons under Mark Hughes and Harry Redknapp. Signings like Park Ji-Sung, Esteban Granero and Loic Remy had the feel of real coups – and Rangers seemed on paper, a well assembled mid-table squad.

Mark Hughes was QPR manager for just under a year before being sacked

But their array of talent proved too meek for the rigours of a relegation battle in the Premier League; with bulging pockets and long term contracts, no player seemed truly interested in the fate of the club.

In March 2015, the owners wrote off loans worth £60 million, easing the mounting debt and providing hope for a better future. With the £100+ million that separates contesting in the Premie League and the Championship, it is tempting to throw caution to the wind while spending for survival from English football’s top flight, but QPR's experience should warn off the rest from reckless and unaccounted spending.

The London club look to have turned a corner and have spent responsibly, lately.